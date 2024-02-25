Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners battling Newcastle United for Jules Kounde; club eyeing Amadou Onana, and more - February 25, 2024

Arsenal secured a 4-1 win over Newcastle United at the Emirates on Saturday (February 25). An own goal from Sven Botman, as well as strikes from Kai Havertz, Bukayo Saka and Jakub Kiwior helped Mikel Arteta's side pick up all three points.

Meanwhile, the Gunners are locked in a battle with the Magpies for Barcelona defender Jules Kounde. Elsewhere, the north London side are keeping a close eye on Everton midfielder Amadou Onana.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on February 25, 2024:

Arsenal battling Newcastle United for Jules Kounde

Jules Kounde is wanted at the Emirates.

Arsenal are locked in a battle with Newcastle United for the services of Jules Kounde, according to HITC.

The French defender has been a first-team regular at Barcelona and has made 33 appearances across competitions this season. However, his future remains up in the air amid the club's poor financial situation.

The Gunners are well-stocked in defence, but Arteta remains in the hunt for William Saliba's ideal partner. Kounde could be the man for the job, and his versatility could be an added asset.

However, the Magpies also have their eyes on the 25-year-old and want to bring him to St. James' Park this year. With Arsenal expected to be in the UEFA Champions League next season, they could have an edge in the race, though.

Gunners eyeing Amadou Onana

Amadou Onana has admirers at the Emirates.

Arsenal are monitoring Amadou Onana with interest, according to acclaimed transfer guru Fabrizio Romano.

The Belgian midfielder has caught the eye with some assured displays for Everton this season. Onana has three goals and one assist in 27 games across competitions.

The Gunners are expected to invest further in the midfield this summer, despite spending a fortune on Declan Rice last summer. The north London side are in the market for Thomas Partey's replacement, with the Ghanaian expected to depart at the end of the season. Onana could be a fine candidate to fill his boots.

However, in his column for Caught Offside, Romano said that Arsenal are yet to make a decision on their summer targets.

"There will be many clubs keen on signing Amadou Onana this summer, for sure. Arsenal appreciate him and are well informed, but I already mentioned also Martin Zubimendi.

"They have to decide what kind of player they want to sign, and it won’t be decided in February. It will take some time. In any case, Onana is attracting interest, and I think he has a good chance to move in the summer," wrote Romano.

Onana's contract with the Toffees expires in 2027, so he could cost a small fortune.

Arteta heaps praise on Declan Rice

Declan Rice has hit the ground running at the Emirates.

Mikel Arteta has spoken highly of Declan Rice following an impressive start to life at the Emirates. The English midfielder joined Arsenal from West Ham United last summer for a reported fee of £105 million.

He has been an indispensable part of Arteta's plans this season and looks worth the investment. The 26-year-old has appeared 36 times across competitions this season, including 34 starts, registering four goals and five assists.

Ahead of Saturday's game, Arteta termed Rice the lighthouse in his team:

"If I had to describe him in a picture it would be a lighthouse. This is how I see him. That’s it, he’s overlooking everything, bringing light, clarity and guidance to everybody.

"That’s his biggest quality,. He’s a leader. He’s still very young with a lot to learn, but he has the right foundations to become an incredible player for us,” said Arteta.

The Gunners saw off stiff competition from Manchester City to get their man last year.