Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners battling Spurs for Pedro Neto; club plan Joshua Zirkzee move, and more - February 20, 2024

Arsenal are putting together final preparations ahead of their UEFA Champions League Round of 16 first leg at FC Porto on Wednesday (February 21). Mikel Arteta’s team have won their last five games across competitions.

Meanwhile, the Gunners are likely to face competition from Tottenham Hotspur in the race for Wolverhampton Wanderers attacker Pedro Neto. Elsewhere, Bologna striker Joshua Zirkzee is wanted at the Emirates.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on February 20, 2024:

Arsenal battling Tottenham Hotspur for Pedro Neto

Pedro Neto is wanted at the Emirates.

Arsenal could be engaged in a battle this summer with Tottenham Hotspur for the services of Pedro Neto, according to transfer insider Ben Jacobs.

The Portuguese forward has been a revelation for Wolverhampton Wanderers this season, registering three goals and 11 assists in 19 outings across competitions. His efforts have turned heads at the Emirates, with Arteta keen for attacking reinforcements.

Jacbos told GIVEMESPORT that the 23-year-old could cost around £55-65 million.

"It will obviously depend on the payment terms and the structure, but there's going to be nothing cut price because he's well contracted at the football club.

"I think Spurs and Arsenal could be two to watch for the summer. I think that based upon other transfers in an inflated market at the moment, that kind of number (£65m) is relatively fair by Wolves. It doesn't feel excessive,” said Jacobs.

He continued:

“They might be well within their rights to be saying, given his form and the demand, they want, even in excess of £85m.

"Simply because other players in the market in the last few windows have gone for those kind of amounts. But the starting point for suitors for Neto is going to be more around the £55m to £65m mark."

Neto could have ease the creative load on Bukayo Saka up front.

Gunners plan Joshua Zirkzee move

Joshua Zirkzee has admirers at the Emirates.

Arsenal are planning to move for Joshua Zirkzee this summer, according to Juve Live.

The Dutch striker has been on a roll with Bologna this season, registering 10 goals and six assists in 27 outings across competitions. Zirkzee is also admired at Juventus, but the Gunners are leading the race for his services.

Arteta is looking to rope in a new No. 9 this summer, amid the poor form of Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah. The Spanish manager has targeted talented young players recently and Zirkzee fits the bill.

Bologna are willing to let the player leave for €50 million, and the report adds that the north London side are preparing a serious offer for the Dutchman.

Kai Havertz comfortable in new position

Kai Havertz has endured a slow start to life at the Emirates.

Kai Havertz is warming up to his positional change at Arsenal. The German attcker has failed to live up to expectations since arriving from Chelsea in the summer. However, he has shown signs of a revival of late, especially after being used in a new position under Arteta.

Speaking recently, Havertz admitted that he likes to be flexible on the pitch.

“I think this pocket position suits me quite well, but wherever I play, I’ll give everything. I’ve said it many times, but I feel comfortable wherever. I like to be on the pitch, and I am not a player who is just in one position.

"I like to switch, to be flexible, and I think that is one of my strengths. I’m going to give everything wherever I play — that is the most important thing,” said Havertz.

The 24-year-old has appeared 34 times across competitions this season, registering six goals and an assist.