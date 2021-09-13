Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners can sign La Liga striker for €90m, Inter Milan interested in German ace, and more - 13th September 2021

Arsenal climbed up to 16th in the Premier League table after the weekend’s hard-fought win against Norwich City. The Gunners registered 30 shots, seven of which were on target, and managed to get the all-important winner through Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. Mikel Arteta will now be hoping to use the momentum to guide his team up the table.

Arsenal can sign a La Liga striker they have been monitoring for a while, for €90m. Inter Milan are interested in a Gunners goalkeeper.

On that note, let’s take a look at the major Arsenal transfer news from 13 September 2021.

Arsenal can sign Alexander Isak for €90m

Despite signing a new deal, Alexander Isak could still leave Real Sociedad

Arsenal can sign Alexander Isak for €90m, according to Caught Offside via Fichajes. The Real Sociedad striker has been on the Gunners’ radar this summer after an impressive outing at Euro 2020. Mikel Arteta briefly considered him a potential replacement for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Arsenal even got in touch with Isak’s agent to discuss a potential arrival in the Premier League. However, a move failed to materialize and all speculation was put to dust after the Swede signed a new contract with the La Liga side. But it now appears that Isak could still leave Sociedad should a club be ready to match his €90m release clause.

At just 21-years-old, the player has a high ceiling for growth and the ingredients to succeed at the Emirates.

With Alexandre Lacazette expected to leave for free next year, the Gunners will be on the lookout for a new striker. Isak will fit Arteta’s requirement, and given their woes in front of goal in recent times, Arsenal could be tempted to pay an exorbitant fee for his services.

Inter Milan interested in Bernd Leno

Bernd Leno is drawing interest from Inter Milan

Inter Milan are interested in Bernd Leno, according to Transfer Market Web. The Arsenal goalkeeper’s future at the Emirates continues to hang in the balance. Mikel Arteta opted for new signing Aaron Ramsdale as his number one against Norwich City this weekend, and the Englishman responded by registering the first clean sheet of the season for the Gunners.

Leno could have a battle on his hands to regain his place in the first eleven. His current contract expires next summer and even though Arsenal are willing to hand him an extension, the German wants to leave. The Nerazzurri are keeping a close eye on developments and are planning to secure his services for free.

Arsene Wenger gives his opinion on current Arsenal squad

Arsene Wenger believes the current Arsenal squad has the quality to bounce back

Arsene Wenger believes the Arsenal squad has enough quality to bounce back this season, as reported by The Express. The former Gunners manager also claimed the team struggled due to two difficult games in their first three fixtures.

“I must say I find the squad full of quality. I’m not pessimistic because I feel they had two difficult games out of the first three – Chelsea on a high at home and of course after they go to Manchester City,” said Wenger.

“I wish them to recover and I think they will. The potential is there so I hope they come back,” he added.

