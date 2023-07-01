Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners closing in on Jurrien Timber; West Ham want Nuno Tavares, and more - July 1, 2023

Arsenal are working swiftly to secure their targets this summer. Manager Mikel Arteta has added Kai Havertz to his ranks as he looks to bridge the gap to Premier League champions Manchester City.

Meanwhile, the Gunners are closing in Ajax centre-back Jurrien Timber. Elsewhere, West Ham United are interested in Gunners' full-back Nuno Tavares. On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on July 1, 2023:

Arsenal closing in on Jurrien Timber

Jurrien Timber (left) is wanted at the Emirates.

Arsenal are inching closer to Jurrien Timber, according to journalist Ben Jacobs.

The Dutch defender has been impressive for Ajax in recent seasons, so Arteta wants him at the Emirates. The Gunners have been locked in talks with the Eredivisie side for a while to secure the 22-year-old’s services. Arteta is looking to improve his options at the back ahead of the new season.

Timber has been identified as the perfect candidate to push the likes of William Saliba and Gabriel to their full potential. Speaking to Give Me Sport, Jacobs said that the north London side are hoping to sign the player for around £40 million.

“Arsenal's intent is to get this one done so the player can join up with them for pre-season. There was high confidence that a fee could be agreed with Ajax.

"The original Ajax position on Timber was they wanted £50million, but they have very much come down from that position, and Arsenal were obviously hoping for something a lot closer to £40million if they could possibly get it. That deal is close,” said Jacobs.

Timber was linked with an exit from Ajax last summer as well and looks certain to leave this year.

West Ham want Nuno Tavares

Nuno Tavares is wanted at the London Stadium.

West Ham United are interested in Nuno Tavares, according to inews via Caught Offside.

The Portuguese left-back joined Arsenal in the summer of 2021 but failed to cement a place in the starting XI. He spent last season on loan with Marseille and doesn’t have a future at the Emirates. The Gunners are ready to let him leave this year as they look to streamline the squad ahead of the new campaign.

The Hammers are looking to make necessary upgrades to their squad this summer, and a new left-back is on manager David Moyes’ agenda. West Ham will have money to spend this year following Declan Rice's blockbuster move to Arsenal, which is nearing completion.

Left-back Tavares, 23, has Premier League experience and could prove to be an astute piece of signing for the Hammers.

Declan Rice likely to be available for Gunners pre-season

Declan Rice is close to arriving at the Emirates.

Declan Rice is likely to join Arsenal in time to be available for pre-season, according to Ben Jacobs.

The English midfielder is close to moving to the Emirates after West Ham United reportedly accepted a £105 million offer for the player. Arteta had already identified the 24-year-old as a priority target early this summer. The Hammers rejected multiple offers for the player, but the Gunners left no stone unturned to get their man.

Speaking to Give Me Sport, Jacobs said that only the final details remain for the deal to see the light of day.

“Well, I think with Declan Rice it’s only minor points around the payment structure but there is an agreement in principle in place. So, Declan Rice will now wait for all the final negotiations to take place, but there’s a high confidence on all sides that it will happen extremely quickly, and Declan Rice will be able to join up with Arsenal well in time for pre-season,” said Jacobs.

He continued:

“So that’s really heading towards formalities now in terms of getting documents, signing documents, and, ultimately, booking in the medical. So, I think, we can describe Rice, at this point, as effectively a done deal.”

Rice was also wanted by Manchester City this summer, but he only had eyes for the north London side.

