Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners closing in on Martin Odegaard renewal; club open to Thomas Partey exit, and more - September 16, 2023

Arsenal are preparing to travel to Goodison Park on Sunday (September 16) to face Everton in the Premier League. Mikel Arteta’s team have picked up three wins and a draw this season from their opening four league games.

Meanwhile, the Gunners are on track in their efforts to extend midfielder Martin Odegaard’s stay. Elsewhere, the north London side are willing to offload midfielder Thomas Partey in January.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on September 16, 2023:

Arsenal closing in on Martin Odegaard renewal

Martin Odegaard has been in red-hot form recently.

Arsenal have received a boost in their plans to tie Martin Odegaard down to a new deal.

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the player’s camp has given a positive feedback to the recent renewal proposal from the club. The Norwegian has been in glorious form in the last few seasons and was handed the armband by the Gunners this summer.

They're now eager to tie Odegaard down to an improved contract to end any speculation regarding his future. The north London side have submitted an offer for the player’s entourage to consider.

The Norwegian was always eager to continue his stay at the Emirates, and talks are progressing well. It's now only a matter of time before Odegaard commits his long-term future to Arsenal.

Gunners open to Thomas Partey exit

Arsenal are willing to part ways with Thomas Partey in January, according to Football Transfers.

The Ghanaian midfielder has started the first three games this season under Arteta but has been used as a right-back. The arrival of Declan Rice from West Ham United this summer has effectively made Partey surplus to requirements.

The player’s deal with the Gunners expires in over 18 months, and he desires a long-term contract next. The north London side, though, are reluctant to offer him a new deal owing to his injury woes.

Partey is currently out injured and is not expected to make a return before October. The Ghanaian had a chat with Arteta ahead of the international break, and the Spanish manager was very open regarding the situation.

Arsenal are now ready to let him go at the turn of the year, amid interest from Juventus. The player was on the Bianconeri’s radar over the summer, but a move failed to materialise. The Serie A giants are eyeing Partey as a possible replacement for Paul Pogba.

Mohamed Elneny backed to leave the Emirates

Journalist Paul Brown has advised Mohamed Elneny to leave Arsenal on loan. The Egyptian midfielder is a forgotten man at the Emirates and is a long way down the pecking order under Arteta. He was eyed by Besiktas this summer, but a move failed to materialise.

Brown told Give Me Sport that Elneny would be willing to leave the Gunners if he gets an opportunity in the coming days.

“Windows are still open in other parts of the world. If a club comes forward with a tempting offer for him, I'm pretty sure he would agree to go because he knows he's not going to get many minutes at Arsenal this year,” said Brown.

He continued:

“If he doesn't, it wouldn't surprise me if he does end up back in the squad and used on occasion, but he's got a lot of players in front of him at the moment in that team, and, I think, the writing is on the wall for his Arsenal career.

"If a club comes in with a loan offer where he knows he's going to play virtually every week, he'd be foolish not to take it.”

Elneny’s contract with the north London side expires next summer.