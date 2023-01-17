Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners confident of winning Declan Rice race; Mikel Arteta praised for crucial decision, and more - January 17, 2023

Arsenal are expected to push for new signings in the coming days. Mikel Arteta's team are atop the league after 18 games and next face Manchester United at the Emirates on Sunday (January 22).

Meanwhile, the Gunners are confident of winning the race for Declan Rice. Elsewhere, former Everton winger Kevin Kilbane has showered praise on Arteta for his handling of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on January 17, 2023:

Arsenal confident of winning Declan Rice race

Declan Rice has admirers at the Emirates.

Arsenal are confident of winning the race for Declan Rice this summer, according to The Times via Caught Offside.

The English midfielder is likely to leave West Ham United at the end of the season and has also been linked with Chelsea and Manchester United. However, the Gunners believe their status as league leaders could give them the edge in the race for Rice.

SPORTbible @sportbible Declan Rice is emerging as Arsenal’s priority transfer target this summer with Mikel Arteta prepared to break the club’s transfer record to sign the England international ✍️ Declan Rice is emerging as Arsenal’s priority transfer target this summer with Mikel Arteta prepared to break the club’s transfer record to sign the England international ✍️🔴👀 https://t.co/GxyU2STePF

The Red Devils have reportedly cooled their interest in the 24-year-old following the arrival of Casemiro.

The Blues, meanwhile, are enduring a difficult season so far and could even miss out on UEFA Champions League football. The Gunners want to add more quality to their midfield, and Rice seems ideal for the role.

The Englishman has appeared 25 times for the Hammers across competitions this season, registering one goal and three assists.

Kevin Kilbane praises Mikel Arteta for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang decision

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang left the Emirates last year.

Kevin Kilbane has praised Mikel Arteta for his decision to offload Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

The Gabon international was the Arsenal captain when he fell out of favour with the Spanish manager at the end of 2021. He subsequently joined Barcelona in January 2022 before moving to Chelsea in the summer.

Arteta’s decision initially drew some controversy but has since been vindicated. While Aubameyang has been on a downward slide, the Gunners have gone from strength to strength since his departure.

Speaking to Ladbrokes: Fanzone, as cited by Caught Offside, Kilbane also praised the club's hierarchy for backing the manager's decision.

"The pressure Mikel was under when it came to Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, I think has been forgotten about by a lot of people. Aubameyang was the highest earner at the club; he was their captain, and Mikel went toe-to-toe with him and said 'look, you’re not going to play for me again'," said Kilbane.

He added:

"That really did divide opinions at the time, and any coach that makes a decision like that in today’s game is instantly under so much pressure from the fans but also from the board. But the board have stuck with their manager, so you’ve got to give them a lot of credit as well. … and now they’re seeing the benefit of sticking by him.”

Aubameyang has appeared 17 times across competitions this season for the Blues, scoring three goals and registering one assist.

Gunners refused to be drawn into bidding war for Mykhaylo Mudryk, says Fabrizio Romano

Mykhaylo Mudryk opted to join Chelsea this month.

Acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has opened up on Arsenal's failed attempt to sign Mykhaylo Mudryk. The Gunners were in talks to sign the Ukrainian winger this month, but Chelsea hijacked the deal last week.

In his column for Caught Offside, Romano said that the north London side made a conscious decision not to enter into any bidding war for players.

"Arsenal wanted Mykhaylo Mudryk as a priority, but they feel they did their best by making a huge bid. Arsenal have been clear in the last two years: no bidding wars, respecting the club’s strategy, and no panic as with Dusan Vlahovic, Raphinha, Lisandro Martinez. This is their way, and it’s working well for them,” wrote Romano.

Frank Khalid OBE @FrankKhalidUK Mykhailo Mudryk is one of the quickest players in the Champions League. Mykhailo Mudryk is one of the quickest players in the Champions League. https://t.co/Ln7C2ZnhR2

Romano also backed Arsenal to go all the way in the Premier League this season:

“Mikel Arteta and Edu have made several superb signings, and this team is enjoying an incredible season, now eight points clear at the top of the Premier League table," said Arteta.

He added:

“I’ve never doubted that this Arsenal side can be serious title contenders, and they are now the favourites. I see something special in this squad, and I keep saying the same – for sure Manchester City have the better and deeper squad, but Arsenal are incredible, the team is amazing."

The Gunners are eight points clear of second-placed Manchester City (39) after 18 games.

Poll : 0 votes