Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners considering Everton striker; club eyeing Ryan Gravenberch, and more - April 12, 2023

Arsenal are leading the Premier League title race after 30 games. Mikel Arteta's team next face West Ham United at the London Stadium on Sunday (April 16).

Meanwhile, the Gunners are contemplating a move for an Everton striker this summer. Elsewhere, the north London side are interested in Ryan Gravenberch. On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on April 12, 2023:

Arsenal considering Dominic Calvert-Lewin move

Dominic Calvert-Lewin has admirers at the Emirates.

Arsenal are contemplating a move for Dominic Calvert-Lewin this summer, according to journalist Pete O’Rourke.

The English striker has endured an injury-ravaged season for Everton, missing 14 games. Arteta, though, is reportedly a huge admirer of the 26-year-old and wants him at the Emirates.

Speaking to Give Me Sport, O’Rourke said that the Gunners are planning to bring in a physical striker this summer, and Calvert-Lewin fits the bill.

"They do like Dominic Calvert-Lewin; he has been on their radar for a while. Maybe not at the top of their list over the last couple of seasons due to Calvert-Lewin's injury problems, but on his day, we know what a handful he can be," said O'Rourke.

He continued:

"He's got everything a modern striker needs, and Arsenal are maybe considering bringing in a more physical number nine for next season. Obviously that would tick the boxes for cover because he can be that physical striker, very dominant in the air and could play up front on his own on occasion.”

The Englishman could add a new dimension to Arteta’s attack, as he has a different style of play than Gabriel Jesus.

Gunners eyeing Ryan Gravenberch

Ryan Gravenberch could leave the Allianz Arena this summer.

Arsenal are interested in Ryan Gravenberch, according to journalist Florian Plettenberg.

The Dutch midfielder has struggled to get going since joining Bayern Munich and is a frustrated figure at the Allianz Arena. The 20-year-old has failed to break into the starting XI this season, registering one goal and one assist in 26 games across competitions.

Gravenberch wants to leave Bayern in search of regular football, and the Gunners are monitoring his situation with interest. Arteta is expected to invest in his midfield this summer, and the 20-year-old could be a fabulous addition to his squad.

A move to the Emirates would also help the Dutchman get his career back on track. He's also likely to get more game time with the Premier League leaders than Bayern.

Arteta targeted talented youngsters in recent transfer windows, and the trend is likely to continue this summer. Gravenberch fits the bill and could be available for around €25 million. However, Arsenal are yet to engage in talks to secure his services.

Mikel Arteta advised to rein in Granit Xhaka

Granit Xhaka has received criticism for his antics against Liverpool.

Former Chelsea midfielder Craig Burley reckons Arteta should have a word with Granit Xhaka regarding his on-pitch discipline.

The 30-year-old almost cost Arsenal against Liverpool on Sunday, picking up a needless yellow card early on. The Swiss international had to be careful with his approach for the rest of evening, with the Reds scoring a late equaliser to snatch a draw.

Speaking to ESPN, Burley said that Xhaka must get his act together, as the Gunners have little room for error in the title race.

"If you get yourself yellow carded for stupidity so early in the game, you’re walking the finest of tightropes. And if anybody tells me that doesn’t affect your game, they don’t know what they’re talking about, because your game in the middle of the park is not only to play, but it’s go and win second balls," said Burley.

He added:

“I really hope, for all he’s done this season, Mikel Arteta pulls him in and says: ‘listen, screw the head on between now and the end of the season. No more stupid decisions, no more stupid yellows. Be physical; be yourself, but come on. Don’t get involved in situations that are unnecessary’.”

Arsenal are six points ahead of second-placed Manchester City, who have a game in hand.

Poll : 0 votes