Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners contemplating swap deal for Atletico Madrid star, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang decides on his future, and more - 21st August 2021

Arsenal took their summer spending to around £129m after completing the transfers of Martin Odegaard and Aaron Ramsdale on Friday. The Gunners have been tracking the two men all summer, but neither player is expected to feature against Chelsea on Sunday. Mikel Arteta is hoping to get back to winning ways this weekend after the opening day defeat against Brentford.

Arsenal are contemplating a swap deal for an English fullback. The Gunners are also eager to offload players, while their skipper has decided his future.

On that note, let's take a look at the major Arsenal transfer news from 21 August 2021.

Arsenal contemplating swap deal for Atletico Madrid star

Arsenal are plotting a swap deal for Kieran Trippier

Arsenal are contemplating a swap deal for Hector Bellerin and Kieran Trippier, according to Football London. The Gunners are expecting a busy final few days of the summer, with Mikel Arteta eyeing a move for the Atletico Madrid man. Bellerin is no longer part of Arteta’s plans at the Emirates and is eager to move this summer.

However, Arsenal have struggled to offload the 26-year-old, as there are no offers on the table for the Spanish fullback. The Gunners have been tracking Trippier of late and are now ready to propose a swap deal between the two players. The La Liga giants have recently suggested they will not let the Englishman leave for less than his €60m release clause.

Interestingly, Atletico Madrid have an interest in Bellerin and Arsenal are hoping to take advantage of that. Both players have two years remaining on their current contracts, so a deal could suit all parties.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang decides on his future

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang wants to stay at the Emirates

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has no intentions of leaving Arsenal this summer, according to The Express. The Gabon international put pen to paper on a new deal last year and wants to honor his contract. Aubameyang wants to finish his time at the Emirates as a club legend and is determined to work hard to achieve that goal. The Gunners skipper endured a difficult 2020/21 season marred by injuries and personal problems.

Aubameyang played games despite not being 100% fit and also missed ties due to his mother’s illness. He even contracted Malaria while playing for Gabon and lost 4kgs during recovery. Arsenal were hurt by his lack of form as the London side finished eighth in the league. Aubameyang is now determined to make amends and fire the Gunners back up the table this season. There has been speculation about his future, but for now, the player wants to stay at the Emirates.

Arsenal preparing to sell six players before the end of the month

Lucas Torreira is among six players Arsenal want to offload this month

Arsenal are preparing to offload six players before the end of August, according to The Mirror. The Gunners have spent the most on players in the Premier League this summer and are now eager to recuperate some amount from player sales. Joe Willock has already joined Newcastle United this month, but Mikel Arteta also wants to offload Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Willian, Eddie Nketiah, Sead Kolasinac, Reiss Nelson and Lucas Torreira.

Arsenal have also parted ways with David Luiz this summer after the expiry of his contract, while Matteo Guendouzi and William Saliba have left on loan.

