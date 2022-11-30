Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners eager to sign PSV forward; club interested in Ajax midfielder, and more - November 30, 2022

Arsenal are preparing to invest in the squad in the winter transfer window. Mikel Arteta revamped his roster in the summer but remains open to more additions at the turn of the year.

Meanwhile, the Gunners are eager to sign a PSV Eindhoven forward in 2023. Elsewhere, the north London side are keeping a close watch on an Ajax midfielder. On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on November 30, 2022:

Arsenal eager to sign Cody Gakpo

Cody Gakpo has admirers at the Emirates.

Arsenal are eager to take Cody Gakpo to the Emirates, according to Fichajes via Caught Offside.

The Dutch forward has been on a fine run of form with PSV Eindhoven this season. The 23-year-old has amassed 13 goals and 17 assists in 24 games across competitions for the Eredivisie side.

He has also lit up the ongoing 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, scoring three goals in as many games to help the Netherlands secure passage to the knockouts.

B/R Football @brfootball

Left foot vs. Ecuador

Right foot vs. Qatar

Cody Gakpo can score them all Header vs. SenegalLeft foot vs. EcuadorRight foot vs. QatarCody Gakpo can score them all Header vs. Senegal ✅Left foot vs. Ecuador ✅Right foot vs. Qatar ✅Cody Gakpo can score them all 🔥 https://t.co/mHTQ6tGyrh

The Gunners are impressed with his exploits for club and country and want to secure his services next year.

Arteta’s team have enjoyed a steady rise this season and are the favourites to win the Premier League. However, the Spaniard needs reinforcements to ensure their title challenge doesn’t end in a whimper. Gakpo has been identified as a candidate to give Arteta’s attack a cutting edge.

However, with Manchester United also in the race for Gakpo, Arsenal might not have an easy run at the Dutchman.

Gunners interested in Mohammed Kudus

Mohammed Kudus is wanted at the Emirates.

Arsenal are interested in Mohammed Kudus, according to 90 Min. The Ghanaian midfielder has been on a roll at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Kudus, 22, endured a mixed start to the season with Ajax before forcing his way into the first team in October. He arrived in Qatar in red-hot form and scored a brace against South Korea to keep his team’s knockout hopes alive.

B/R Football @brfootball



Rising star That first World Cup goal feeling for Mohammed Kudus.Rising star That first World Cup goal feeling for Mohammed Kudus.Rising star 💫 https://t.co/lHaCibmWoJ

Kudus’ performances have forced clubs in the Premier League to take note, with the Gunners also among his admirers.

Arteta remains keen to reinforce his midfield next year, and the Ghanaian could be an option for him to explore. The 22-year-old is reportedly valued at £30 million, but Arsenal could face stiff competition for his services.

Gabriel Jesus opens up on recent criticism

Gabriel Jesus is currently in Qatar for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Gabriel Jesus is not bothered by his lack of goals of late. The Brazilian joined Arsenal this summer from Manchester City and enjoyed a strong start to the season. However, goals have dried up for him of late, although the 25-year-old remains key to Arteta's tactics. His situation has hardly improved with the Selecao at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Jesus was a substitute in both games, with Vinicius Junior and Richarlison ahead of him in the pecking order. However, speaking to Apostagolos, as cited by The Metro, the 25-year-old said that he's happy as long as the team is winning.

"Of course I’m the player who should score every now and then. I’m here for the goals. When I’m on the field I try to score, but I also try to help. When we win, I’m happy too. To be honest, I’m not thinking about that. If I get a chance, I’ll score. I’m sure," said Jesus.

Jesus went on to rubbish claims that his poor finishing is at the root of his troubles.

"No, I don’t think (my finishing is a problem). We can talk about finishing, but the most appropriate thing is to talk about the chances I had. It’s different football here and at Arsenal," said Jesus.

He continued:

"Even though I had a few chances and I lost, I’m sure it’s not about finishing. I started the season so well, and nobody was asking about it. But it’s not a problem. I’ll kick the ball into the net soon, and I won’t stop again."

Jesus has recorded five goals and seven assists in 20 games across competitions for the Gunners this season.

