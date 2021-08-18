Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners edge closer to Norwegian playmaker, club remain hopeful of signing French star, and more - 18th August 2021

Arsenal have a tough task ahead of them in the Premier League this weekend. The Gunners welcome a rampant Chelsea side to the Emirates on Sunday. Mikel Arteta has endured a difficult start to the new season and will be hoping to turn things around against the Blues. The loss against Brentford laid open the bare the gaps in the squad which the Spaniard is attempting to address before the end of the month.

Arsenal are close to adding a creative midfielder to the squad. The Gunners are interested in a French midfielder as well, while Arteta could also have been handed a chance to add a new goalkeeper to the squad.

On that note, let's take a look at the major Arsenal transfer news from 18 August 2021.

Arsenal edge closer to Norwegian playmaker

Arsenal are edging closer to Martin Odegaard

Arsenal are close to securing the signature of Martin Odegaard, according to The Express via AS. The Gunners have been tracking the Norwegian all summer, hoping to convince him to return to the Emirates on a permanent deal. Odegaard was initially reluctant, preferring instead to stay at Real Madrid and fight for his place.

However, it was soon made clear that he was not guaranteed a starting place at the Santiago Bernabeu. Los Blancos are eager to cash in on the Norwegian as he has failed to impress Carlo Ancelotti. It appears Arsenal’s patience has been rewarded. The Gunners have begun negotiations with Real Madrid and a deal is now believed to be close.

🚨 Real Madrid and Arsenal close to an agreement for the permanent transfer of Martin Odegaard. Not a done deal but that’s the direction of travel. 22y Norway attacking midfielder didn’t train with main #RMFC group today. W/ @gunnerblog @TheAthleticUK #AFC https://t.co/eoSXmLY5ts — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) August 17, 2021

Los Blancos had previously valued Odegaard at £60m but Arsenal should be able to land him for a lower price. The Norwegian is reportedly training away from the main squad to avoid risking an injury. The La Liga giants want the player to be in the best of shape to help the deal go through. The player is keen to join the Gunners to secure regular football.

Gunners remain hopeful of signing French star

Arsenal remain interested in Houssem Aouar

Arsenal are still in the race for Houssem Aouar, according to The Hard Tackle via Fabrizio Romano. The Gunners were close to securing the services of the Frenchman last summer. But the deal fell through at the eleventh hour after the Premier League side failed to meet Lyon's valuation of the player. Mikel Arteta is hoping to complete the move this time, but the transfer has not materialized so far.

#Arsenal also continue to be linked to Houssem Aouar, who looks set to finally move on from the Lyon this summer in order to ease the burden on mounting finances. pic.twitter.com/AG9rx7BmFn — Gurjit (@GurjitAFC) August 17, 2021

Arsenal remain interested in reinforcing the midfield and Aouar is one of the options Arteta is considering. The Frenchman is expected to cost around €20m-€25m, but the Gunners could face competition from Tottenham Hotspur for his signature.

Arsenal get huge boost in Aaron Ramsdale chase

Aaron Ramsdale could end up at Arsenal this summer

Arsenal have received a huge boost in their pursuit of Aaron Ramsdale. According to The Express via The Athletic, Sheffield United have reduced their asking price for the Englishman from £35m to £24m. The Gunners were locked in negotiations with the Blades for Ramsdale all summer but had recently walked away after Sheffield United refused to budge from their asking price for the player.

Arsenal were previously willing to pay £20m for Ramsdale. Now that the Blades have reduced their valuation of the player by £11m, there’s a good chance that this deal could go through.

For all the latest football news and updates, follow the Sportskeeda Football page on Facebook!

Edited by Diptanil Roy