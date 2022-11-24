Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners emerge as lucrative proposition for Lazio midfielder; Danilo hints at Emirates move, and more - November 24, 2022

Arsenal are expected to invest in their squad in the January transfer window. Mikel Arteta's wards are atop the Premier League but might need reinforcements to see off holders Manchester City, whom they lead by five points after 14 games.

Meanwhile, the Gunners have a good chance of signing a Lazio midfielder. Elsewhere, Danilo has hinted at a possible move to the Emirates next year. On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on November 24, 2022:

Arsenal emerge as lucrative proposition for Sergej Milinkovic-Savic

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic has admirers at the Emirates.

Arsenal have emerged as a tempting proposition Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, according to Corriere dello Sport via Sport Witness.

The Gunners were interested in the Serbian midfielder this summer, but their €60 million offer was reportedly less than Lazio's valuation of the player. In addition, the Premier League side were not a lucrative option for the 27-year-old, as they were not playing in the UEFA Champions League.

However, the London giants are atop the league table and favourites to win the top prize. Their turn in fortunes could make them more enticing for Milinkovic-Savic. Arsenal could return for the Serbian in 2023 and are ready to offer €60 million plus Albert Sambi Lokonga.

That's unlikely to be enough, though, as Lazio want €100 million for their prized asset. However, with the player's contract expiring in 2024, the Gunners could have an opportunity if Milinkovic-Savic refuses to sign or stall an extension.

The 27-year-old has registered five goals and seven assists in 20 games across competitions this season.

Danilo hints at Emirates move

Danilo has hinted that he's ready to make a move on from Palmeiras next year. The Brazilian is a target for Arsenal this January, with Arteta looking to upgrade his midfield this winter. The Spaniard wants an able backup to Thomas Partey and Granit Xhaka and has his eyes on Danilo.

Speaking to UOL Esporte, the Brazilian said that he would consider his future if a proper offer arrives.

“I see myself mature enough to be able to play in any competition in the world, I’m ready. (I am ready) because Palmeiras helped me a lot, from the base, with (director) Joao Paulo (Sampaio), and I kept my mentality strong with the arrival of Abel (the Palmeiras manager)," said Danilo.

He continued:

“I prefer not to get involved with these transfer issues. I told my manager to only talk to me if it’s the right thing. Then we sit down and talk to Palmeiras and decide what’s best for everyone.”

Danilo was monitored by the Gunners this summer, but a move failed to materialise.

Gunners were never in advanced talks for Leandro Trossard, says Fabrizio Romano

Leandro Trossard has earned rave reviews with his performances this season.

Acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has said that Arsenal were never close to signing Leandro Trossard in 2019.

The 27-year-old has been in superb form this season with Brighton & Hove Albion, scoring seven times and registering three assists in 14 games. The Belgian's agent recently said that his client had turned down a move to the Emirates before joining the Seagulls.

However, in his column for Caught Offside, Romano said that there was nothing serious between the two parties in 2019.

“Leandro Trossard’s agent has been speaking about holding talks with Arsenal a few years ago, and this has inevitably attracted a lot of interest,” wrote Romano.

He continued:

“This might not come across in the agent’s interview, but it was nothing serious – it’s normal for agents of talented players to have many conversations with top clubs around Europe, and that’s what happened. It was never an advanced negotiation with Arsenal."

Romano acknowledged that Trossard has been in fine form of late. However, he added that a departure from the Amex in January is unlikely.

“Trossard is now performing great for Brighton. I think he’s (a) very good player, but I don’t see him leaving in January," wrote Romano.

Trossard is currently in Qatar with his national team for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

