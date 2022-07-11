Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners end pursuit of Sassuolo striker; Ben White advised to be more aggressive, and more - July 11, 2022

Arsenal are determined to add more quality to their squad this summer. Manager Mikel Arteta is looking to break into the top four next campaign after finishing fifth last season.

Meanwhile, acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has said that the north London side have ended their pursuit of a Sassuolo striker. Elsewhere, former Gunners striker Kevin Campbell has advised Ben White to be more aggressive.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on July 11, 2022:

Arsenal end Gianluca Scamacca pursuit

Gianluca Scamacca will not move to the Emirates this summer.

Arsenal have ended their pursuit of Gianluca Scamacca, according to Fabrizio Romano. The Gunners have been linked with the Sassuolo striker for a while. However, the move has been in doubt since the arrival of Gabriel Jesus from Manchester City.

In his column for Caught Offside, Romano confirmed that the north London side have moved on to other targets this summer.

"Arsenal are no longer in the race for Gianluca Scamacca after signing Gabriel Jesus – the Italy international was the second name on their list. The idea now is to look for a different player, not a €50m price tag central striker like Scamacca,” wrote Romano.

He added:

“PSG have had a meeting with Sassuolo in Milan to discuss Scamacca recently. There is no agreement yet, with PSG offering around €35m, but with Sassuolo holding out for €50m. It looks like he’s too expensive for Arsenal, and even PSG haven’t met his asking price yet. Still, at this stage, a move to Paris rather than London seems more likely.”

Kevin Campbell advises Ben White to be more aggressive

Ben White has received advice to improve his game.

Kevin Campbell has advised Ben White to be more aggressive on the field. The English defender joined Arsenal last summer but faced criticism from former player Gabriel Agbonlahor for his playing style.

Speaking to Football Insider, Campbell has tipped White to improve 'with time'.

"Gabriel Agbonlahor knows what he’s talking about. Ben White does not fill you with trepidation if you are playing against him. I think Gabriel has that, though. He is a lot more physical. That is what Agbonlahor is saying," said Campbell.

He continued:

“I don’t think he’s saying he’s a bad player. He’s just saying he lacks that aggression. Ben White has made the England squad with the attributes he has got. That is the key. Can he get more aggressive? I think he can. Over time he will, I’m sure."

Campbell added that White needs to add a bit of steel to his game.

“It is all a part of learning. When you want to win, you have got to be tough, hard to beat, and you have to rough people up at times. That is what I believe Gabby Agbonlahor is talking about. I believe Ben White has it in him. He is a ball playing centre-half, but you cannot just be a ball player. You have to have that bit of steel and that nasty streak in you," said Campbell.

Frank McAvennie tips Gunners to replace Bernd Leno

Bernd Leno is all set to leave the Emirates this summer.

Former West Ham United striker Frank McAvennie has backed the Gunners to replace Bernd Leno this summer. The German goalkeeper is reportedly close to joining Fulham.

AFTV @AFTVMedia



He'll sign a three-year deal with the newly-promoted side.



#Leno #Arsenal #AFC Bernd Leno's move to Fulham should be finalised soon with all agreements complete! 🤝He'll sign a three-year deal with the newly-promoted side. Bernd Leno's move to Fulham should be finalised soon with all agreements complete! 🤝He'll sign a three-year deal with the newly-promoted side. ⚪#Leno #Arsenal #AFC https://t.co/BkT8lm4sJq

Speaking to Football Insider, McAvennie said that Arteta has learned from Pep Guardiola that it's important to replace players who leave.

“I think you’ve got to rely on and respect the guy in charge. You’ve got to replace players like that. You can’t just sell a player and not replace him. I don’t believe that you can do that. He’s learnt from (Pep) Guardiola. I don’t think he would allow anyone to leave if he thought they were going to be anywhere near his first team," said McAvennie.

He added:

“So, if he thinks people are going to be in his first team, and he has to sell them, then he’ll need a replacement for them. It’s like for like they’ve got to sell and get somebody in, cheaper, that can maybe do the same job and maybe go on to be better than the boy that’s just walked out.So that’s what you’re hoping for.“

The Gunners have signed Matt Turner from MLS club New England Revolution.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far