Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners inquire about £77m Serie A ace, club receive blow in pursuit of Premier League midfielder, and more - 28th July 2021

Arsenal are heavily involved in rebuilding their squad over the summer. The Gunners have already secured the signatures of Nuno Tavares and Albert Sambi Lokonga, and are also close to bringing Ben White to the Emirates.

Mikel Arteta is aiming to drive his team up the Premier League table in the upcoming campaign after finishing eighth for two consecutive seasons. Arsenal are eager to bolster their attack this summer while a new midfielder is also on Arteta’s wishlist. The Gunners are on the lookout for a new goalkeeper as well.

On that note, let’s take a look at the major Arsenal transfer news from 28 July 2021.

Arsenal inquire about £77m Serie A ace

Lautaro Martinez

Arsenal have initiated an inquiry with Inter Milan for Lautaro Martinez, according to Daily Mail. The Gunners are planning to revamp their frontline, which underperformed last season. Mikel Arteta is eager for a move for Chelsea's Tammy Abraham, who could be on his way out of Stamford Bridge this summer.

However, the Blues are demanding £40m for the Englishman, forcing the Spaniard to look at alternative targets. Arteta is looking at the Nerazzurri’s Argentinean forward and has even inquired about the player.

Arsenal have made an inquiry for Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martínez during their ambitious summer in the transfer market. [@TeleFootball] #afc pic.twitter.com/gy9obeIR90 — DailyAFC (@DailyAFC) July 27, 2021

Martinez registered 19 goals from 48 appearances last season and is contracted to the Serie A side for two more years. He is expected to cost around £77m, an amount which might not be feasible for Arsenal at the moment.

The Gunners have not given up on Abraham yet, with Arteta a big fan of the player. Arsenal are exploring the possibility of an initial loan deal with an obligation to buy for £40m.

Arsenal are expected to pay a big part of the Englishman’s £80,000 weekly wages. However, the Gunners will have to offload Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah before a deal can be completed.

Gunners receive blow in pursuit of Premier League midfielder

Ruben Neves

Arsenal have received a blow in their pursuit of Ruben Neves. According to HITC via Dean Jones, the Portuguese midfielder is having doubts over his move to the Emirates and want to see if Manchester United come calling for him this summer. The Gunners have identified Neves as the ideal replacement for Granit Xhaka, who is set to move to AS Roma.

Arsenal have carried out talks with the player, but are yet to submit a bid for the Wolverhampton Wanderers star. With recent rumors suggesting the Red Devils are interested in Neves, the player is biding his time before making a final decision.

Arsenal remain interested in Sheffield United ace

Aaron Ramsdale

Arsenal remain interested in Aaron Ramsdale, according to The Sport Review via David Ornstein. The Gunners are eager to bring in a new goalkeeper this summer and have made the Englishman their number one target. However, Sheffield United’s valuation of the player has posed a problem with the completion of the move.

Arsenal are considering a third bid worth in the region of £25m to sign Sheffield United goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale. — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) July 26, 2021

The Blades reportedly want around £30m for Ramsdale and Arsenal are reluctant to invest such an amount. However, the 23-year-old remains their preferred choice.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar