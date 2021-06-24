Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners enquire about Premier League duo, club submits offer for £31m rated Euro 2020 ace and more - 24th June 2021

Arsenal have the opportunity to reignite their title aspirations by investing smartly in the market this summer. The Gunners have struggled to reach the top four in recent seasons. They had last managed to break into the top four in the 2015/16 season, but after consecutive eighth-placed finishes, Mikel Arteta will be desperate to get his team back to glory.

Arsenal have work to do in the summer to turn that ambition into reality, and the Spaniard is particularly eager to add more firepower to his attack. The Gunners also want to shore up their midfield before the new season starts.

On that note, let’s take a look at the major Arsenal transfer news from 24 June 2021.

Arsenal enquire about Premier League duo

Raheem Sterling

Arsenal have enquired about the availability of Raheem Sterling and Riyad Mahrez, according to The Hard Tackle via Eurosport. The Gunners are looking at options to bolster their frontline, which has been unimpressive in the recently concluded season. Mikel Arteta desires a lot more from his attackers, which has led him to inquire about the Manchester City duo.

Mahrez was in fine form once again last season, scoring 14 goals and setting up eight others from 48 appearances for the champions. Sterling endured an inconsistent campaign, but still managed to find the back of the net 14 times and registered 12 assists from 49 appearances.

Both players will see their current contracts expire next summer but the two men want to stay at the Etihad. Arsenal are interested in bringing them to the Emirates, but with no European football to offer, Sterling and Mahrez might not be too eager to join the Gunners.

Gunners submit offer for £31m rated Euro 2020 ace

Manuel Locatelli

Arsenal have submitted an offer to sign Manuel Locatelli, according to Fresh Arsenal via Sport Italia. The Gunners have been tracking the Italian for some time and have accelerated their attempts to secure his services. The Premier League giants are expected to bid farewell to a few midfielders this summer. Granit Xhaka, Lucas Torreira, and Matteo Guendouzi could all be sold to raise money for the Sassuolo midfielder.

The Spaniard believes Locatelli could be a stellar addition to the squad, given that the player plays the same position on the left of central midfield where Xhaka currently operates. The Italian has been in fine form at Euro 2020 and has already amassed two goals and one assist for the Azzurri. Locatelli is valued at £31m, but Arsenal will face stiff competition for his signature from Juventus.

Arsenal have to pay £80m for English midfielder

James Maddison

Arsenal will have to pay £80m if they want to secure the services of James Maddison, according to The Hard Tackle via Leicester Mercury. The Gunners are monitoring the Englishman as they aim to add creativity to their squad over the summer. Leicester City are willing to sell their star man but will only consider offers that match the valuation of their player.

Arsenal were previously hopeful that a £60m bid could help them secure Maddison’s signature, but the report has refuted those claims. However, the Foxes might be interested in a player-plus-cash deal involving Joe Willock, which would suit the Gunners.

