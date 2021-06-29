Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners enter race for €34m Serie A striker, club reject £30mbi d from Aston Villa for midfield ace, and more - 29 June 2021

Arsenal’s underwhelming performance in the final third cost them dearly last season as the Gunners finished eighth in the Premier League. Only Tottenham Hotspur and Everton registered fewer shots among the top ten in the league than Mikel Arteta’s team.

The Spaniard, as such, is desperate to bring in a striker this summer as Arsenal will attempt to climb up the table in the upcoming campaign. The Gunners are expected to invest in other areas, with Arteta also looking at full-back options.

On that note, let’s take a look at the top Arsenal transfer news from 29 June 2021.

Arsenal enter race for €34m Serie A striker

Andrea Belotti

Arsenal have entered the race for Andrea Belotti, according to Sport Witness via Tuttosport. The Italian is edging closer to the final 12 months of his current contract with Torino and the Serie A side are willing to sell him for €34m. Belotti has been at the club since 2015 and has amassed 105 goals from 228 appearances.

However, the Gunners will face stiff competition for his services from AS Roma. The Premier League side, however, are better placed financially than the Giallorossi.

Arsenal eyeing move for Torino star Andrea Belottihttps://t.co/AcqXPJjHCa pic.twitter.com/gSUyTrHhR2 — Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) June 28, 2021

Arsenal are looking for a replacement for Alexandre Lacazette, who could leave the Emirates this summer. Eddie Nketiah could also be on his way out while Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang struggled last season. As such, Arteta’s interest in Belotti is understandable.

The Italian’s physicality would bode well for the rigors of the Premier League. However, with the Gunners already set to invest £50m in Ben White, Arteta could be stretched for funds in the pursuit of Belotti.

Gunners reject £30m second bid from Aston Villa for midfield ace

Emile Smith Rowe

Arsenal have rejected a second bid from Aston Villa for Emile Smith Rowe, according to The Hard Tackle via The Athletic. The Gunners are eager to hold on to the English midfielder, who is attracting interest from other clubs after breaking into the first team in December last year.

The 20-year-old managed 33 appearances in all competitions last season and even found the back of the net on four occasions.

Arsenal have rejected Aston Villa's new offer for Emile Smith Rowe 🚫



How much is he worth? 💰 pic.twitter.com/ouGxkvJKT5 — Goal (@goal) June 28, 2021

The Englishman’s current contract expires in two years and Arsenal are eager to tie the player down to a new deal. Aston Villa first offered £25m for Smith Rowe and have now added another £5m to their initial bid. However, the Gunners have turned down both offers and reiterated that the player is not for sale.

Arsenal contemplating move for Turkish defender

Mert Muldur

Arsenal are considering a move for Mert Muldur, according to The Hard Tackle via The Athletic. The Turkish defender has caught the eye since moving to Sassuolo in 2019. Muldur has already registered 54 assists for the Serie A side, scoring two goals and setting up four others. The Gunners are attracted by his versatility, as he can play both as a left-back and a right-back.

Arsenal are currently looking for a replacement for Hector Bellerin and also want a backup for Kieran Tierney. The 22-year-old could be a fine option, thanks to his ability to carry out both roles.

Fabrizio Romano now has an exclusive column on Sportskeeda! Check here

Edited by Ritwik Kumar