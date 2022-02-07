Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners enter race for Marseille midfielder; club receive boost in pursuit of PSG star, and more - 7 February 2022

Arsenal are preparing to face Wolverhampton Wanderers on Thursday in the Premier League. The north London side are currently sixth in the league table. Manager Mikel Arteta is determined to bolster his team's hopes of a top-four finish with a win against the Midlands side.

Meanwhile, the Gunners have entered the race for a Marseille midfielder. Elsewhere, the Premier League giants have received a boost in their pursuit of a PSG star.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on 7th February 2022:

Arsenal enter race for Boubacar Kamara

Arsenal have entered the race to sign Boubacar Kamara, according to The Hard Tackle via Le 10 Sport. The Frenchman is in the final six months of his current contract with Marseille. The 22-year-old is likely to leave the club this summer.

Kamara rose through the ranks in the Ligue 1 side before establishing himself as a first-team regular. The Frenchman has been a rock in central midfield for Les Phoceens since his debut. He has been indispensable for Marseille this season too, and his performances have impressed the Gunners.

Along with Arsenal loanees Matteo Guendouzi and William Saliba, Kamara has helped Marseille keep a league-best 11 clean sheets, while only conceding 20 times in 23 games.

The north London side are planning to invest in their midfield this year. Granit Xhaka is likely to leave the Emirates, while Mohamed Elneny's contract expires at the end of the season. Albert Sambi Lokonga, who was brought in last summer, is not yet a finished product.

Arteta is scouting for the ideal partner to Thomas Partey in central midfield, and has zeroed in on Kamara. The 22-year-old has turned down renewal offers from Marseille, and could be available on a Bosman move this summer.

However, prising the Frenchman away from the Stade Velodrome would be no walk in the park. Kamara's recent exploits have earned him admirers across Europe.

Manchester United, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Atletico Madrid and Newcastle United are among the clubs monitoring him with interest. There is likely to be a melee for his signature this summer.

Gunners receive boost in Georginio Wijnaldum pursuit

Arsenal have received a boost in their pursuit of Georginio Wijnaldum, according to Caught Offside via Empire of the Kop.

PSG have not included the 31-year-old, along with Ander Herrera, Juan Bernat and Julian Draxler, in their Champions League squad. The Dutchman has struggled for game time with the French giants, and this recent setback suggests he's not in PSG's long-term plans.

The Gunners have an interest in Wijnaldum, while the player also has a soft spot in his heart for the north London side. Arteta could offer him a respite from his nightmare at the Parc des Princes this summer. The 31-year-old would be guaranteed game time at the Emirates, and could be open to a move.

Besiktas end Alexandre Lacazette interest

Besiktas have ended their interest in Alexandre Lacazette, according to Inside Futbol via Fanatik.

The Frenchman is in the final six months of his current contract with the Gunners, and is free to sign a pre-contract with a foreign club. The 30-year-old striker is expected to leave in the summer, and the Turkish side were eager to secure his services.

Besiktas are planning to bolster their attack this year, and have had their eyes on Lacazette. However, the Frenchman wants €6 million per year in wages, which the Super Lig side cannot afford. As such, Besiktas have ended their pursuit of the 30-year-old, who has scored only five times in over 20 games this season.

