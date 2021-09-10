Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners enter race for Valencia star, Mikel Artera opens door for Jack Wilshere return, and more - 10th September 2021

Arsenal will be fighting for their lives on Saturday against Norwich City. The Gunners cannot afford to slip up again after failing to pick up a point or score a goal in their three games in the Premier League so far. Mikel Arteta will be desperate to secure a win against a side sitting one place above them in the table.

Arsenal have entered the race for a highly rated Valencia midfielder, who is also wanted by Liverpool. The Gunners have opened the door for a potential return for Jack Wilshere.

On that note, let's take a look at the major Arsenal transfer news from 10 September 2021.

Arsenal enter race for Valencia star

Carlos Soler is wanted by Arsenal and Liverpool

Arsenal have entered the race for Carlos Soler, according to The Hard Tackle via Eldesmarque. The Valencia star has been in fine form of late and is also wanted by Liverpool. The Reds consider him the perfect replacement for Georginio Wijnaldum, while the Gunners believe he could be the answer to their creative void.

Despite investing heavily in Martin Odegaard this summer, Mikel Arteta wants more creativity in his midfield. Soler, who was involved in 18 goal contributions last season, has an eye for a pass and is technically sound, which explains Arsenal's interest in him. The Gunners believe he could be a perfect fit alongside Thomas Partey in midfield.

However, Valencia have already slapped a €150m release clause on their star man. Soler is a product of the academy and a local lad, so convincing him to move might not be easy either. Also, given their recent success, Liverpool represent a better option than Arsenal at the moment and are the favorites in the race.

Mikel Artera opens door for Jack Wilshere return

Arsenal are willing to offer Jack Wilshere an opportunity to get his career back on track

Mikel Arteta says the door is always open for Jack Wilshere at Arsenal. The Englishman has endured a difficult time since leaving the Emirates in 2018. Wilshere's career has been ravaged by injuries and even though he has managed to stay fit since the start of 2020, he is now without a club.

Speaking at the press conference ahead of the game against Norwich, Arteta offered the former Gunners star an opportunity to get his career back on track.

"[He is] someone that I know that I shared the dressing room with. Someone who is so loved around the club with every person here, and our doors are always open," said Arteta.

"It's a project that we believed in" 👷‍♂️

"Only one thing is acceptable and it's to be the best" 🥇

"Our door is always open for [Jack Wilshere]" 🤗



Mikel Arteta speaks to the press ahead of Saturday's game with Norwich 🗣 pic.twitter.com/YwOK6S98Wp — Goal (@goal) September 9, 2021

While it is extremely unlikely that Wilshere will be offered a contract, Arsenal could allow him to train with the first team.

Takehiro Tomiyasu receives work permit ahead of Norwich City tie

Takehiro Tomiyasu has received his work permit ahead of his Arsenal debut

Arsenal's new signing Takehiro Tomiyasu has received his work permit ahead of a possible debut against Norwich City, according to Chris Wheatley. The Japanese joined the Gunners this summer from Bologna in an €18m deal. The versatile defender can play both as a right-back and as a centre-back, although he's expected to be deployed in the fullback role at the Emirates.

Takehiro Tomiyasu's work permit application has been approved.



He's available to play against Norwich on Saturday. #AFC — Chris Wheatley (@ChrisWheatley_) September 9, 2021

Mikel Arteta has already seen his team concede nine goals from three games. The Spaniard will hope Tomiyasu can provide much-needed stability at the back against the Canaries this weekend.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee