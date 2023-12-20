Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners eyeing Amadou Onana; club interested in Charles de Ketelaere, and more - December 20, 2023

Arsenal face Liverpool at Anfield on Saturday (December 23) in the Premier League. Mikel Arteta's team are leading the title race after 17 games, a point ahead of the second-placed Reds (38).

Meanwhile, the Gunners are interested in bringing Everton midfielder Amadou Onana to the Emirates. Elsewhere, the north London aide are keeping a close eye on AC Milan starlet Charles de Ketelaere.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on December 20, 2023:

Arsenal eyeing Amadou Onana

Amadou Onana has admirers at the Emirates.

Arsenal are interested in Amadou Onana, according to The Daily Mail. The Belgian defensive midfielder has been impressive for Everton this season, appearing 16 times across competitions, starting 15.

The 22-year-old has picked up two goals and an assist as well and is an indispensable member of Sean Dyche's setup. Onana's efforts have turned heads at the Emirates.

The Gunners are on the lookout for midfield reinforcements in January and have identified multiple options for the role. Fulham's Joao Palhinha is also on that list, but Onana has emerged as a younger alternative.

The north London side are convinced that Arteta can mould the Belgian to fit his tactics. However, the Toffees spent £33 million to sign the player from Lille in 2022, so Arsenal might have to an exorbitant fee if they want him in January.

Gunners interested in Charles de Ketelaere

Charles de Ketelaere has enjoyed a steady rise with Atalanta.

Arsenal are keeping a close eye on Charles de Ketelaere, according to Todo Fichajes.

The Gunners are looking to add more creativity to their ranks as they look to close down on the European bigwigs. Arteta has targeted talented young players recently and has set his sights on De Ketelaere.

The Belgian midfielder has turned his career around since joining Atalanta on loan from AC Milan this summer. De Ketelaere has had four goals and as many assists in 19 outings across competitions. His efforts have caused a stir at the Emirates and Manchester United, who are interested in the 22-year-old.

De Ketelaere is under contract with the Rossoneri till 2027 and is likely to make a decision on his future at the end of the season.

Granit Xhaka outlines Mikel Arteta role in his stay at the Emirates

Granit Xhaka has spoken highly of Arteta.

Granit Xhaka has revealed that he was very close to leaving Arsenal when he first met Mikel Arteta.

The Swiss midfielder had always had a love-hate relationship with Gunners fans during his time at the Emirates. Xhaka spent seven seasons with the club, making nearly 300 appearances and also wore the armband for a while.

However, he was very close to parting ways with the club at the start of Arteta's reign. Speaking to The Athletic, Xhaka admitted that the Spanish manager convinced him to stay.

"The club showed me little respect even though I was the captain. It was clear they wanted to get rid of me as quickly as possible, apart from one person: Mikel Arteta.

"When I met him for the first time, my bags were already packed, and I was about to hop on a plane. With my heart and soul, I had already left the club. I said to him, ‘The solution is for me to go’. Mikel told me he wanted me to stay," said Xhaka.

He continued:

“I could not imagine myself playing for Arsenal again. I said to him, ‘I just want to be somewhere where the fans don’t boo me’. But he was so convincing.

"For the first time in my life, I took a decision without talking to my family first. I got up and said, ‘OK, I’ll stay’. We embraced, and from that day on, I returned to training, and it was like nothing ever happened.”

Xhaka played a key role in Arsenal's rise last season, finishing second in the league, before leaving this summer for Bayer Leverkusen.