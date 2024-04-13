Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners eyeing Bayer Leverkusen ace; Juventus not in Gabriel Jesus talks, and more - April 13, 2024

Arsenal are putting together final preparations ahead of their Premier League game against Aston Villa. Mikel Arteta’s team are second in the league after 31 games but will return to the top with a win.

Meanwhile, the Gunners are interested in a Bayer Leverkusen left-back. Elsewhere, Juventus are not eyeing a move for Gunners attacker Gabriel Jesus this summer.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on April 13, 2024:

Arsenal eyeing Alex Grimaldo

Alex Grimaldo has been on fire at the BayArena this season.

Arsenal have set their sights on Alex Grimaldo, according to Football Transfers. The Spanish left-back has been on a roll for Bayer Leverkusen this season, registering 11 goals and 15 assists in 41 outings across competitions. His efforts have turned heads at the Emirates, with Arteta keen to reinforce his left-back position this summer.

The Gunners are looking for a replacement for Kieran Tierney, who is on loan at Real Sociedad and is expected to leave. Arteta wants more competition for Oleksandr Zinchenko and has set their sights on Grimaldo.

The 28-year-old joined the Bundesliga side as a free agent last summer and could be a hit under Arteta. However, the north London side face competition from Liverpool for the player.

Juventus not in Gabriel Jesus talks, says Fabrizio Romano

Gabriel Jesus’ future remains up in the air.

Juventus are not working to sign Gabriel Jesus, according to acclaimed transfer guru Fabrizio Romano.

The Brazilian forward has failed to impress this season with Arsenal, leading to speculation regarding his future. With the Gunners eyeing a new No. 9 this summer, Jesus has been linked with an exit from the Emirates. Recent reports have suggested that the Bianconeri want to bring him to Turin.

However, in his column for Caught Offside, Romano said that the player remains keen to stay with the north London side.

“I’m not aware of anything between Juventus and Gabriel Jesus, to be honest.

"Zero information on discussions or contacts as things stand. Gabriel is really focused on Arsenal and he’s not planning to leave the club at this stage. The situation remains very quiet, and of course he wants to do his best for the club,” wrote Romano.

Jesus has appeared 29 times across competitions for Arsenal this season, registering eight goals and six assists.

Former player advises Aaron Ramsdale to join Newcastle United

Aaron Ramsdale has admirers at St. James’ Park.

Former Manchester United striker Andy Cole has advised Aaron Ramsdale to join Newcastle United.

The English goalkeeper is likely to leave Arsenal this summer after dropping behind David Raya. The Spaniard joined the Gunner on loan from Brentford and is expected to make his stay permanent in the summer. Recent reports have suggested that the Magpies have their eyes on Ramsdale.

Speaking to Betfred, Cole said that the Englishman could become the No. 1 at St. James’ Park.

“If Aaron makes the move, he will be Newcastle’s number one goalkeeper. I think he’s been hard done by, I really do.

"He was so good for Arsenal last season, and then all of a sudden, Mikel Arteta has gone out and got a new goalkeeper and initially claimed that he had two number ones, which was complete nonsense from day one,” said Cole.

He continued:

“The way he’s disregarded Ramsdale has been really disrespectful. He’s mugged him off basically.

"I like how he goes about his business, and he deserves to be treated with a bit more respect, so if he does move on from Arsenal, then he certainly would do a good job at Newcastle.”

Ramsdale’s contract with the north London side runs till 2026, but his stay at the club is likely to end this summer.