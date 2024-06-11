Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners eyeing Bournemouth ace; club retain Douglas Luiz interest, and more - June 11, 2024

Arsenal are working to upgrade their squad after another impressive campaign under Mikel Arteta. They narrowly missed out on the Premier League title, so the manager will be determined to go again next season.

Meanwhile, the Gunners are interested in Bournemouth striker Dominic Solanke. Elsewhere, the north London side are considering a move for Aston Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz this summer.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on June 11, 2024:

Arsenal eyeing Dominic Solanke

Dominic Solanke

Arsenal have set their sights on Dominic Solanke this summer, according to The Express. Arteta is looking to rope in a new No. 9 this year after finishing second in the Premier League, behind Manchester City.

The manager has his eyes on RB Leipzig starlet Benjamin Sesko, but there's a rush for the 21-year-old, focing Arteta to consider alternatives. Solanke has popped up on his radar after an impressive campaign with Bournemouth.

The 26-year-old registered 21 goals and four assists in 42 games across competitions. The Athletic adds that the player has a £65 million release clause in his contract, which makes him a costly proposition.

However, the Englishman was one of the finest strikers in the league last season, and his price seems justified and could take Arteta's team to a new level.

Gunners retain Douglas Luiz interest, says Fabrizio Romano

Douglas Luiz

Arsenal remain interested in a move for Douglas Luiz this summer, according to acclaimed transfer guru Fabrizio Romano. The Brazilian midfielder is a sought-after man this summer after registering 10 goals and as many assists in 53 games across competitions in the 2023-24 campaign.

Luiz's efforts helped Aston Villa finish fourth place in the Premier League and also turned heads at multiple clubs across the country. The Gunners are long-term admirers of the 26-year-old and are also monitoring his situation with interest.

Arteta has allowed Mohamed Elneny to leave, while Thomas Partey could also be on his way out. The manager wants a long-term partner for Declan Rice and has his eyes on Luiz.

In his column for Caught Offside, Romano added that Juventus are also in the race to sign the Brazilian.

"(Douglas) Luiz has always been appreciated by Arsenal, and he was close to joining them two years ago, so let’s see if they decide to return or not, though, at the moment they are not actively working on this one," wrote Romano.

He continued:

"Still, Luiz looks like one to watch for Juve, Arsenal, and maybe other clubs too because for Villa, the Brazilian midfielder could be one to watch in terms of possible outgoings to stay in line with Financial Fair Play."

Luiz is under contract at Villa Park till 2026, so he's likely to cost a fat fee.

Arsenal set Kieran Tierney price

Kieran Tierney

Arsenal are willing to let Keiran Tierney leave for £10 million this summer, according to The Metro. The Scottish left-back is a forgotten man at the Emirates and spent the 2023-24 campaign on loan at Real Sociedad.

Tierney registered two assists in 26 appearances across competitions for the La Liga club, with his injury troubles playing spoilsport once again. The Gunners have lost patience with the 27-year-old and are ready to end his stay permanently.

Arteta is looking for a specialist left-back this summer, and Tierney no longer features on his plans. Football Insider has reported that the Scot would love to return to his former club Celtic, but a move is unlikely this year.