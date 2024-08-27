Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners eyeing Brighton ace; club ready for Reiss Nelson exit, and more - August 27, 2024

Arsenal have won both their games in the new Premier League season, scoring four goals and keeping two clean sheets. Mikel Arteta's team next face Brighton & Hove Albion in the league on Saturday (August 31) at the Emirates.

Meanwhile, the Gunners have entered the race to sign striker Evan Ferguson, who plays for the Seagulls. Elsewhere, the north London side are ready to cash in on attacker Reiss Nelson this summer.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on August 27, 2024:

Arsenal eyeing Evan Ferguson

Evan Ferguson

Arsenal are considering a late approach for Evan Ferguson this summer, according to Football Transfers. The Gunners have started the new season well but remain in the hunt for a new No. 9 this summer.

Arteta's team narrowly missed out on the Premier League title last season, with Manchester City pipping them to the finish line on the final day by finishing two points ahead. While goalscoring wasn't a problem for the north London side, it's a common belief that a new striker could help them hit a higher gear.

Ferguson has emerged as an option in the final days of the transfer window. The Irish international hasn't been in his element recently for Brighton, but his stock remains high. He's a key part of plans at the Amex, but the Seagulls could consider a move for an offer beyond £70 million.

Such a transfer wouldn't be beyond Arsenal, who haven't been shy to break the bank for new signings in recent windows. However, they face competition from Manchester City, who are looking for Julian Alvarez's replacement.

Meanwhile, Brentford are also eyeing the 19-year-old with interest, as they prepare for life without Ivan Toney. Ferguson is under contract with Brighton till 2029.

Gunners ready for Reiss Nelson exit

Reiss Nelson

Arsenal are willing to listen to offers for Reiss Nelson this summer, according to Football Insider. The English forward is a forgotten man at the Emirates and has struggled for game time under Arteta.

Nelson has just one start in the Premier League since the start of last season and is itching for regular football. The Gunners would like him to stay and add depth to their squad, but they are willing to consider his exit, as they cannot guarantee him first-team action.

The 24-year-old was eyed by West Ham United and Crystal Palace earlier this summer, but they failed to reach an agreement with the north London side. However, Arsenal are willing to reconsider their position should a new offer come in before the end of the transfer window.

Bologna want Jakub Kiwior

Jakub Kiwior

Bologna are planning to bring Jakub Kiwior to Italy this summer, according to Calciomercato.com. The Polish defender has been in and out of Arteta's starting XI since arriving in January last year.

Kiwior registered 30 appearances across competitions last season, flourishing in an unconventional left-back role. However, Arsenal have signed an upgrade in Riccardo Calafiori this summer from Bologna, so they are willing to listen to offer for the Pole.

The Serie A club are interested and are planning a loan move with an option to buy. The 24-year-old could struggle for chances this season, but the Gunners are likely to hold out for a permanent deal.

