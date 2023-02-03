Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners eyeing Chelsea winger; club planning summer move for Moises Caicedo, and more - February 2, 2023

Arsenal will lock horns with Everton in the Premier League at Goodison Park on Saturday (February 4). Mikel Arteta's men are leading the title race after 19 games.

Meanwhile, the Gunners are eyeing a move for a Chelsea winger at the end of the season. Elsewhere, the north London side are likely to return for Moises Caicedo this summer, according to journalist Pete O'Rourke.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on February 2, 2023:

Arsenal eyeing Callum Hudson-Odoi

Callum Hudson-Odoi has admirers at the Emirates.

Arsenal are planning to target Callum Hudson-Odoi in the summer, according to The Guardian.

The English winger is currently on loan at Bayer Leverkusen, but his future at Chelsea remains up in the air. With the Blues investing heavily in the squad this season, the 22-year-old is likely to become surplus to requirements.

Manager Graham Potter could be willing to sanction his departure at the end of the season, and the Gunners are monitoring the situation with interest. The north London side have targeted talented young players under Arteta, who has now set his sights on Hudson-Odoi.

Arteta has taken his team to the top of the Premier League this season and wants to assemble a squad that can sustain the team's recent rise. The Spaniard will also be confident to get Hudson-Odoi firing on all cylinders at the Emirates. The Englishman has appeared 17 times across competitions for Bayer this season, scoring one goal and setting up another.

Gunners planning summer move for Moises Caicedo

Moises Caicedo has admirers at the Emirates.

Arsenal are planning to move for Moises Caicedo this summer, according to Pete O'Rourke.

The Gunners were eager to secure the Ecuadorian's signature in January but failed to convince Brighton & Hove Albion to sell him. The 21-year-old has been outstanding for the Seagulls this season, so they were reluctant to let Caicedo leave in the middle of the campaign.

Speaking to Give Me Sport, O'Rourke added that Caicedo was eager to move to a top club in the winter.

"Moises Caicedo, obviously, admitted in a social media post that he would be keen to move on from Brighton, and he wanted the opportunity to join a top club like Arsenal or Chelsea. I’m sure Arsenal’s interest will remain, and it’s a deal that they will try to rekindle in the summer," said O'Rourke.

The 21-year-old has appeared 21 times in all competitions for Brighton this season, scoring one goal and registering one assist.

Charles Watts backs Leandro Trossard to succeed at Emirates

Leandro Trossard arrived at the Emirates last month.

Journalist Charles Watts reckons Leandro Trossard could prove his worth at the Premier League leaders. The Belgian forward joined the Gunners in January from Brighton & Hove Albion. Arteta was desperate to bolster his frontline last month as he attempts to secure the Premier League this season.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, as cited by HITC, Watts said that Trossard is a fabulous addition to Arteta's squad.

"They needed a winger; they needed another attacking option. They brought in Trossard, who I think is a fantastic addition. He can play across the front line so he provides cover on the right on the left in the central areas, and he’s ready," said Watts.

He added:

"We’ve already seen he can hit the ground running. He’s been playing really well in his fleeting appearances he’s already had for Arsenal. So you can’t criticise that signing; it’s a really good signing."

Watts went on to point out that while Trossard was not the first choice for the north London side but that he's a sensible option.

"He wasn’t Mudryk; he wasn’t first choice. You had the potentially spectacular option. The kind of project option that Arsenal were about really in the transfer window. They didn’t get it done, and so they went to the safer, more sensible option in Trossard," said Watts.

Trossard has appeared twice for Arsenal since his arrival.

