Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners eyeing Dominic Solanke; club have Joao Palhinha plan, and more - December 18, 2023

Arsenal reclaimed their top spot in the Premier League with a 2-0 win over Brighton & Hove Albion on Sunday (December 17) at the Emirates. Gabriel Jesus and Kai Havertz found the back of the net to pick up all three points for Mikel Arteta's team.

Meanwhile, the Gunners are interested in Bournemouth striker Dominic Solanke. Elsewhere, the north London side are willing to offload a player to fund a move for Fulham midfielder Joao Palhinha.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on December 18, 2023:

Arsenal eyeing Dominic Solanke

Dominic Solanke has admirers at the Emirates,

Arsenal are interested in Dominic Solanke, according to The Daily Star. Arteta is looking to sign a new No. 9 in January and has set his sights on Ivan Toney.

The Brentford hitman is banned from football for his involvement in illegal betting but will be available for transfer in mid-January. However, prising him away from the Gtech Community Stadium could be a problem.

Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur are interested in the 27-year-old, while the Bees are also eager to keep hold of him until the end of the campaign. The situation has prompted the Spanish manager to look for alternatives, and he has found his man in Solanke.

The Bournemouth striker has been in sizzling form this season, registering nine goals and one assist in 19 outings across competitions. His efforts have impressed the Gunners, who are planning a move in January.

The Cherries would prefer to have him till the end of the season and are expected to demand more than £40 million for his signature next summer. However, the north London side could push to secure his signature at the turn of the year.

Gunners have Joao Palhinha plan

Joao Palhinha could be on the move in January.

Arsenal are willing to cash in on Thomas Partey this January to finance a move for Joao Palhinha, according to Football Insider.

The Ghanaian midfielder is a peripheral figure at the Emirates and has dropped down the pecking order since the arrival of Declan Rice from West Ham United this summer. Partey was linked with an exit in the summer but ended up staying. However, The Daily Mail say that Juventus are looking to prise him away in the winter.

The Gunners are already looking for a new midfielder in January and have Palhinha on their radar. The Portuguese has been outstanding for Fulham in recent times and was wanted at Bayern Munich in the summer.

A move failed to materialise, and the 28-year-old signed a new deal with the Cottagers instead. He remains linked with an exit from Craven Cottage, though, and the Gunners are hoping to convince Fulham to let him go in January.

However, the player won’t come cheap, and Arsenal are hoping to raise funds for the move by offloading Partey.

Arsenal will struggle to sign Douglas Luiz in January, says journalist

Douglas Luiz is wanted at the Emirates.

Arsenal are likely to complete a move for Douglas Luiz in January, according to transfer insider Ben Jacobs.

The Gunners remain interested in signing a new midfielder in 2024, and Luiz is their priority target. The Brazilian has gone from strength to strength with Aston Villa recently. This season, he has appeared 25 times across competitions for the club, scoring six goals and setting up four.

Arteta has had his eyes on the 25-year-old for a while and also wanted him this summer. The north London side are looking to move for the player at the turn of the year, according to journalist Dean Jones.

However, speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jacobs added that it could be impossible to prise Luiz away from Villa Park in January:

“Aston Villa are flying, so it's going to be really difficult for Arsenal. There's no doubt the admiration is there for Luiz, and it’s long-standing. Arsenal have made no secret of that. But January is going to be extremely tough and potentially even near impossible."

He continued:

"And Luiz is happy with the Aston Villa project. He's enjoying playing under Emery, and at the moment, he's got no reason to leave for Arsenal to go and get Champions League football.

"The second half of the season, he could play in the back end of the tournament, because the rules allow you to do that as a new signing, but that would be a short-term fix.”

Arteta spent a fortune on Declan Rice this summer but is looking for more additions in the middle of the park.