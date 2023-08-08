Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners eyeing Douglas Luiz; club reluctant to pay £40 million for David Raya, and more - August 8, 2023

Arsenal are putting together final preparations for the upcoming season. Mikel Arteta has bolstered his squad over the summer but remains keen for further additions.

Meanwhile, the Gunners are interested in Aston Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz. Elsewhere, the north London side are reluctant to pay £40 million for Brentford goalkeeper David Raya.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on August 8, 2023:

Arsenal eyeing Douglas Luiz

Douglas Luiz has admirers at the Emirates.

Arsenal are interested in Douglas Luiz, according to journalist Dean Jones. The Brazilian midfielder has enjoyed a steady rise since arriving at Aston Villa and was wanted at the Emirates last summer.

The Gunners submitted multiple offers for the player but failed to convince the Villans to part ways with their prized asset. Despite investing heavily in his midfield this summer, Arteta remains keen for more additions.

The Spanish manager has reignited his interest in the 25-year-old and is contemplating a move for the player this year. However, Jones told Give Me Sport, that the north London side might not have the ability to fund a move this summer.

"I think it’s an open secret in football that Arsenal still want Douglas Luiz, but they have failed to sign him in the past, and given that Aston Villa are in a better place now than they were in 2022, I would expect them to keep hold of him again," said Jones.

He continued:

"It would take a huge offer to change their stance on that, and while I do actually think this would be a great style of player for Arsenal to sign, I’m not convinced they have the capability in this window to make an offer that is so strong that Aston Villa can not turn it down."

Arteta signed Declan Rice for £105 million deal, including add-ons, this summer from West Ham United.

Gunners reluctant to pay £40 million for David Raya

David Raya could be on the move this summer.

Arsenal are reluctant to pay £40 million for David Raya, according to transfer insider Ben Jacobs.

Arteta wants to bring in a new goalkeeper this summer to compete with Aaron Ramsdale for a place in the starting XI. Raya has caught his eye, and the Gunners are already locked in talks with Brentford to facilitate a move.

Jacobs told Give Me Sport that personal terms with the player should not be a problem for the north London side.

"Arsenal have the same perspective as Bayern and Spurs, that the £40m asking price that has been put out there publicly by Thomas Frank is too high. So, the situation at the moment is that they have player buy-in," said Jacobs.

He continued:

"They know that personal terms are not a problem. And again, Spurs and Bayern found, even though they were looking for a slightly different deal. It will be about whether you can get the price down. If they can’t, this will be followed by a decision as to whether that money is worth paying.”

Arteta has sanctioned Matt Turner’s exit this summer, with the American close to joining Nottingham Forest.

Jorginho wants to leave

Jorginho could leave the Emirates this summer.

Jorginho wants to leave Arsenal this summer, according to Trtspor. The Italian midfielder arrived at the Emirates from Chelsea in January and has been a decent addition to Arteta’s roster. The 31-year-old’s experience could be key to a crop of relatively young players at the Gunners.

However, Jorginho has reportedly informed the club that he wants to leave within six months of his arrival. Fenerbahce have set their sights on the Italian, who is also ready to move to Turkey.

The 31-year-old’s contract with the north London side expires at the end of next season. It was previously believed that Jorginho would remain at the Emirates till 2024 before heading back to Italy. However, it now appears that he could leave Arsenal before the end of the summer.