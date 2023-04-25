Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners eyeing Eric Garcia; Ainsley Maitland-Niles wants to leave, and more - April 25, 2023

Arsenal's season could hinge on their game against Manchester City on Wednesday (April 26) in the Premier League. The Gunners lead the title race, five points clear of the second-placed Citizens, who have played two games less.

Meanwhile, the Gunners are eyeing a move for Eric Garcia. Elsewhere, Ainsley Maitland-Niles wants to leave the Emirates this summer. On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on April 25, 2023.

Arsenal eyeing Eric Garcia

Eric Garcia is wanted at the Emirates.

Arsenal are interested in Eric Garcia, according to Fichajes via Caught Offside. The Gunners remain keen to strengthen their backline this summer, with the club suffering in the absence due to injury of William Saliba. The French defender has struck up a solid partnership with Gabriel at the heart of Arteta's defence.

However, the Spanish manager lacks cover for his first-choice centre-back pairing, which has been recently laid bare. Arteta is looking to address the situation and has identified Garcia as an option. The 22-year-old has failed to cement a place in Barcelona's starting XI since arriving from Manchester City.

The Blaugrana are willing to listen to offers for the Spaniard as they look to address their financial woes. Arsenal are monitoring the situation with interest and could move for Garcia this summer. The player is likely to agree to a transfer back to the Premier League if he's guaranteed regular game time.

Ainsley Maitland-Niles wants to leave

Ainsley Maitland-Niles will leave the Emirates this summer.

Ainsley Maitland-Niles has confirmed that he wants to leave Arsenal this summer. The Englishman is on loan at Southampton, and his contract with the Gunners expires at the end of the season. The 25-year-old has struggled for game time under Arteta in recent seasons, spending most of his time out on loan. The club have decided not to hand him a new deal.

Speaking to The Athletic, Maitland-Niles said that he's focussed on the ongoing season and will make a decision on his future towards the end of the campaign.

"It’s been a great journey, but it has come to an end now (at Arsenal). It’s time for a fresh start and to find a new home. I’m looking forward to that but, at the same time, my head’s not quite there yet, and it’s all about what’s happening now with Southampton,” said Maitland-Niles.

He continued:

“I’m just fully focused on trying to help us stay up and stay positive on a day-to-day basis and win games. When the time gets closer towards the end of the season, I’ll have something else to think about. But right now, I’m just focused on football and the task at hand."

The Englishman added that he's open to extending his stay at Saint Mary's if the Saints make him a suitable offer.

"Southampton is a great club to be at and progress and get some minutes under my belt. Of course, if they were to make an offer, I’ll be more than happy to stay,” said Maitland-Niles.

Southampton had an option to buy in the loan spell but it's no longer valid, as the player is set to become a free agent.

Garth Crooks heaps praise on Martin Odegaard

Martin Odegaard has had a brilliant season.

Pundit Garth Crooks has spoken highly of Martin Odegaard. The Norwegian midfielder has been an inspiration for Arsenal this season, leading from the front after being handed the armband. The 24-year-old has amassed 12 goals and eight assists in 39 games across competitions.

Odegaard has been indispensable to the Gunners' title challenge this season. His performance on Friday earned him a place in Crooks' team of the week. In his column for The BBC, Crooks said that the North London side can count on the Norwegian at the business end of the season.

"It's just as well Arsenal have Martin Odegaard in their ranks. The Norway international possesses great leadership skills and a cool head to match. His calm and calculated one-two on the edge of the box with Ben White prior to his superb finish said loud and clear that Odegaard is one man Arsenal can certainly count on in the final stages of the season. I'm not entirely sure about the rest," wrote Crooks.

Pep Guardiola will also be wary of Odegaard ahead of his team's crunch tie against the Gunners in midweek.

Paul Merson predicts the result of Man City vs Arsenal and other PL GW 33 fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes