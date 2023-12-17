Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners eyeing Goncalo Inacio; club advised against Aaron Ramsdale sale, and more - December 17, 2023

Arsenal host Brighton & Hove Albion at the Emirates on Sunday (December 17) in the Premier League. Mikel Arteta's team will go to the top of the table with a win.

Meanwhile, the Gunners are planning a move for Sporting CP defender Goncalo Inacio in January. Elsewhere, the north London side have received a boost in their plans to sign midfielder Joao Palhinha.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on December 17, 2023:

Arsenal eyeing Goncalo Inacio

Goncalo Inacio is wanted at the Emirates.

Arsenal are working on a move to take Goncalo Inacio to the Emirates, according to A Bola.

The Portuguese defender has gone from strength to strength at Sporting recently, cementing his place in the starting XI. Inacio has appeared 21 times across competitions for the Portuguese club this season, registering three goals and helping keep five clean sheets. His efforts have turned heads at clubs across the continent, including the Gunners.

Arteta has Ben White and Gabriel as available partner for William Saliba at the back, while Jakub Kiwior is a backup for the Frenchman. However, Kiwior is wanted at AC Milan and could leave in January.

The north London side want to bring in a new face address the situation and have found their man in Inacio. The 22-year-old fits the profile Arteta has targeted recently. Inacio has a €60 million release clause in his contract, which suits Arsenal.

Gunners advised against January Aaron Ramsdale sale

Aaron Ramsdale remains linked with an exit from the Emirates.

Journalist Perry Groves has advised Arsenal against letting Aaron Ramsdale go in January.

The English goalkeeper has dropped down the pecking order since the arrival of David Raya from Brentford on a season-long loan. Ramsdale has been linked with a move to Chelsea by talkSPORT, while The Times has said that he's open to joining Newcastle United.

However, speaking on talkSPORT, Groves said that the Gunners must keep hold of the 25-year-old.

"Absolutely no chance (whether Arsenal should sell Ramsdale in January). ‘Sorry Aaron, you’re going to stay until the end of the season. What you’ve done for the club in the past, I’ll let you go at the end of the season’.

"Because the reason he got David Raya is because he was worried that if Aaron Ramsdale got injured, the drop-off – we’ve seen Matt Turner tonight who was number two last season, the drop-off was far too big," said Groves.

He continued:

“Matt Turner was not a good enough goalkeeper to play for Arsenal. So getting David Raya, I get it, 100 percent. So there’s no way he’s going to let Ramsdale go because you’ve got two top-quality goalkeepers there.”

Ramsdale has three clean sheets in nine appearances across competitions this season.

Mikel Arteta heaps praise on Jorginho

Jorginho has been in and out of the team this season.

Arteta has labeled Jorginho as one of the most intelligent players he has coached. The Italian midfielder arrived at Arsenal from Chelsea at the start of the year and enjoyed a strong start to life at the Emirates.

While his game time has reduced since the arrival of Declan Rice over the summer, Jorginho remains a key figure for the Gunners. The 31-year-old has appeared 18 times across competitions for the north London side this season, starting nine.

Speaking to the press, as cited by The Mirror, Arteta said that Jorginho is like another coach when he's on the bench.

"He is one of the most intelligent players that I have coached, for sure. The detail he can go into, to understand what is happening, not individually, but what's actually happening in life, in the game, and how to correct it.

"And, then, how he can attract the attention of his teammates to listen to him and do what he's telling them to do is really impressive," said Arteta.

He continued:

"You use him because he is always there, when he's on the bench, like another coach. Every time, I look behind, he's there - it's great that he is living the game."

The 31-year-old's contract with Arsenal expires at the end of the season.