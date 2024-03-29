Arsenal are looking to get the better of Manchester City at the Etihad on Sunday, March 31, in the Premier League. Mikel Arteta's team go into the encounter on a run of nine wins in the last 10 games across competitions.

Meanwhile, the Gunners are interested in Ismael Bennacer. Elsewhere, the north London side are unlikely to move for Rodrygo this year.

On that note, let's take a look at the major Arsenal transfer news from March 29, 2024.

Arsenal eyeing Ismael Bennacer

Ismael Bennacer is wanted at the Emirates

Arsenal are planning to take Ismael Bennacer back to the Emirates, according to Calciomercato.it. The Algerian midfielder spent two seasons with the Premier League side, managing just one appearance and leaving in 2017. He eventually ended up at AC Milan in 2019 and hasn't looked back since.

The 26-year-old has missed much of the current season due to a knee surgery, but his stock remains high. The Gunners are looking for a new midfielder this year and have Bennacer on their radar. The Algerian is under contract with the Rossoneri until 2027, but could be available for €50m at the end of the season.

Gunners unlikely to sign Rodrygo Goes

Rodrygo Goes has admirers at the Emirates

Arsenal are unlikely to target Rodrygo Goes this summer, according to journalist Dean Jones. The Brazilian forward's place in Real Madrid's starting XI has come under scrutiny following the impending arrival of Kylian Mbappe from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). Recent reports from Spain have suggested that the Gunners are ahead of Liverpool and Manchester City in the race to sign Rodrygo.

However, speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jones insisted that a move won't be feasible for either the player or the north London side.

"Consider what it would take for Arsenal actually to sign Rodrygo. They would need to pay a fee upwards of £85m, pay him over £200,000-a-week and convince him to leave Real Madrid. It’s a lot, and it doesn’t seem feasible," said Jones.

He continued:

“Yes, Arsenal are considering a wide attacker, but I do not know if this is the one that makes sense. It seems like a tough deal. He’s a Madrid player, and wherever he goes from there, it's a downward step. Arsenal might be doing well and seem on a good trajectory, but he won’t necessarily be jumping at it.”

Rodrygo has appeared 41 times across competitions for Los Blancos this season, registering 13 goals and eight assists.

Jorginho ready for renewal talks at the Emirates

Jorginho's future remains up in the air

Jorginho is willing to extend his stay at the Emirates, according to his agent Santos. The Italian midfielder has been a decent squad option for Mikel Arteta since arriving from Chelsea, but his contract with Arsenal is set to expire this summer. The 32-year-old hasn't signed a new deal yet amid interest from Serie A.

Speaking recently to Radio Sportiva, Santos admitted that Jorginho could eventually return to Italy.

“We will discuss with Arsenal about his contract being due to expire in June, it’s our priority. Arsenal have fantastic group and we will see if they need him for next season. Returning to Italy? Why not? One day maybe," said Santos.

The Italian has shown signs of a budding relationship with Declan Rice at the heart of the Gunners' midfield.