Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners eyeing Joao Palhinha; club want Jeremie Frimpong, and more - December 7, 2023

Arsenal travel to Villa Park on Saturday (December 9) to face Aston Villa in the Premier League. Mikel Arteta's team are leading the title race after 15 games, two points ahead of second-placed Liverpool (34).

Meanwhile, the Gunners are interested in Fulham midfielder Joao Palhinha. Elsewhere, the north London side have set their sights on Bayer Leverkusen full-back Jeremie Frimpong.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on December 7, 2023:

Arsenal eyeing Joao Palhinha

Joao Palhinha has admirers at the Emirates.

Arsenal have set their sights on Joao Palhinha, according to esteemed transfer guru Fabrizio Romano.

The north London side are likely to be in the market in January for Thomas Partey's possible replacement. The Ghanaian midfielder is an isolated figure at the Emirates and is wanted at Juventus, as per The Daily Mail. Mikel Arteta spent a reported £105 million to sign Declan Rice from West Ham United this summer.

The Spanish manager is looking for an ideal partner for the 24-year-old and has found his man in Palhinha. The Portuguese has enjoyed a decent rise since joining Fulham, registering 54 appearances. Bayern Munich were close to signing the player in the summer and remain linked with the 28-year-old.

Speaking to Kick, Romano acknowledged the Gunners' interest in Palhinha but outlined two reasons why it could be tough to complete a deal.

"What I can confirm about Palhinha, this was around the media in the recent days, is that there are also English clubs interested in Palhinha. One of those clubs is Arsenal.

"It is true that Arsenal appreciate the player. There are some people at the club who consider Palhinha a very good player. It’s one of the players they discussed internally," said Romano.

He continued:

“(But) There are two issues – the first one is the age. He’s not a super young player. I think next year, he will be 29. Also, the price.

"Arsenal cannot spend that amount of money, something like £70-80 million on one more midfielder after spending the big amount of money they invested on Declan Rice.”

Palhinha is under contract with Fulham till 2028.

Gunners want Jeremie Frimpong

Jeremie Frimpong is wanted at the Emirates.

Arsenal are interested in Jeremie Frimpong, according to Football Transfers. The Dutch right-back is highly desired at multiple clubs in Europe, thanks to his exploits with Bayer Leverkusen.

Frimpong has six goals and nine assists in 19 appearances across competitions for the Bundesliga side, turning heads at the Emirates. Arteta has Takehiro Tomiyasu and Ben White for the role, and both players are in line for contract extensions.

However, the Spanish manager wants a specialist right-back and has turned to Frimpong. The 22-year-old fits the profile of players signed under him in recent windows and could bode well with his attack-minded tactics.

Frimpong has a €40 million release clause in his contract, which will be activated next summer, according to Romano.

Arsenal willing to offload Jakub Kiwior

The Gunners are willing to offload Jakub Kiwior in January, according to Calciomercato. The Polish defender arrived in January this year but has been in and out of the team. He has appeared 19 times for the Gunners and is not considered indispensable by Arteta.

The Gunners are willing to let the player leave amid interest from AC Milan. The Rossoneri are looking for defensive reinforcements and have found their man in Kiwior.

The Serie A giants are hoping to secure a loan move for the 20-year-old this winter, with an option for a permanent deal. However, the Gunners will only consider a permanent exit and want £20 million for Kiwior.