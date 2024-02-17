Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners eyeing Joshua Kimmich; Pedro Neto to cost €93 million, and more - February 17, 2024

Arsenal travel to Turf Moor on Saturday (February 17) to face Burnley in the Premier League. Mikel Arteta's side trail leaders Liverpool (54) by two points and are behind Manchester City on goal difference after 24 games.

Meanwhile, the Gunners are interested in Bayern Munich midfielder Joshua Kimmich. Elsewhere, Wolverhampton Wanderers attacker Pedro Neto is likely to cost around €93 million this summer.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on February 17, 2024:

Arsenal eyeing Joshua Kimmich

Joshua Kimmich is wanted at the Emirates.

Arsenal are planning to move for Joshua Kimmich at the end of this season, according to Fichajes.

The German midfielder is one of the finest in his position in the world right now and has been outstanding for Bayern Munich over the years. This season, Kimmich has appeared 25 times across competitions, registering one goal and six assists.

However, the 29-year-old enters the final year of his contract at the end of the season but is yet to commit his future at the Allianz Arena. His situation is being closely monitored by clubs across Europe, with Manchester United and Liverpool reportedly hot on his heels. The Gunners have also joined the fray.

Arteta invested a fortune on Declan Rice in the summer. The Englishman arrived at the Emirates from West Ham United and has hit the ground running. The Spanish manager is now looking for Thomas Partey,’s replacement, with the Ghanaian likely to leave this summer.

Kimmich has been shortlisted as the ideal candidate for the job. The German midfielder’s experience could be a welcome addition to Arsenal’s relatively young side.

Pedro Neto to cost €93 million

Pedro Neto has admirers at the Emirates.

Pedro Neto is likely to cost €93 million this summer, according to Football Transfers.

The Portuguese winger has gone from strength to strength at Wolverhampton Wanderers this season, registering three goals and 10 assists in 18 outings across competitions. Arsenal have had their eyes on the 23-year-old for a while and are hoping to move for him at the end of this season.

The Gunners are expected to continue their recent trend of investing in talented young footballers. Neto fits the bill and has been earmarked as a valuable addition to the north London side.

His arrival could help ease the pressure on Bukayo Saka and also provide another dimension to the team’s attack. However, prising him away from the Midlands would be complicated and certainly not cheap.

Wolves are willing to let their prized asset leave to help the club comply to FFP norms but will only do so at their terms. Arsenal haven’t been afraid of splashing the cash in the market in recent windows and may have to repeat the trick to land Neto.

Gunners eager to sign Joshua Zirkzee

Joshua Kimmich is wanted at the Emirates.

Arsenal are very interested in Joshua Zirkzee, according to Calciomercato.com. The Dutch striker has exploded into the scene at Bologna this season, plundering nine goals and setting up six in 26 outings across competitions. His efforts have already caused a stir in Italy, with AC Milan and Napoli already eager to secure his services.

Both Italian giants have reportedly touched base with Bologna to enquire about the 22-year-old’s availability. However, they face competition from the Premier League, with the Gunners also impressed by the player’s efforts so far.

Zirkzee is under contract with the Serie A club till 2026 and is expected to cost around €45-50 million.