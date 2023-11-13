Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners eyeing Julian Brandt; Aston Villa want Douglas Luiz stay, and more - November 13, 2023

Arsenal enter the international break in third place in the Premier League after 12 games, a point behind leaders Manchester City. The Gunners have won eight times and lost just once.

Meanwhile, the Gunners are interested in Borussia Dortmund midfielder Julian Brandt. Elsewhere, Aston Villa are yet to name an asking price for midfielder Douglas Luiz.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on November 13, 2023:

Arsenal eyeing Julian Brandt

Julian Brandt is wanted at the Emirates.

Arsenal are interested in Julian Brandt, according to The Mirror. The German midfielder has been on a roll for Borussia Dortmund this season, amassing six goals and five assists in 16 games across competitions. His efforts have turned heads in the Premier League, with the Gunners and Newcastle United among his admirers.

The player gave the Magpies a superb account of his abilities last week, scoring a goal against them in the Champions League. The Gunners have had their eyes on Brandt for a while and are hoping to take him to the Emirates.

The player’s contract with Dortmund runs till 2026, so prising him away won’t be an easy affair.

Aston Villa want Douglas Luiz stay

Douglas Luiz (left) has admirers at the Emirates.

Aston Villa are determined to keep Douglas Luiz at the club beyond the winter, according to acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The Brazilian has been impressive since arriving at Villa Park in 2019. This season, the 25-year-old has six goals and two assists in 19 games across competitions.

Arsenal are long-term admirers of the player and have attempted to prise him away before. The Gunners remain on the hunt for his signature ahead of the winter, with the future of Thomas Partey, Jorginho and Mohamed Elneny up in the air.

However, in his column for Caught Offside, Romano said that Villa have no desire to let Luiz leave in the middle of the season.

"We’ve had a few big Arsenal transfer news stories in the last few days that I wanted to address here, and the first of those is the situation of Aston Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz.

"As I said earlier in the week, Luiz is top of Arsenal’s list as they explore the midfielder market," wrote Romano.

He continued:

“However, it’s important to clarify at this point that there is no asking price because Villa insist they want to keep Douglas Luiz in January – he’s a key player for them.

"So, it would take an important bid for Arsenal to convince Villa and to sign Douglas in January, it’s not easy."

Romano also named Martin Zubimendi as a possible target for Mikel Arteta but noted that prising him away won't be easy.

"For sure, he remains one of their top names in the list for that position, considered a top player. Real Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi is another player really appreciated by Mikel Arteta, and he looks perfect for their project.

"But from what I’m hearing, the player is very happy at his current club and not thinking about moving at the moment. He also has a €60m release clause, so (he) is another target who wouldn’t come cheap,* wrote Romano.

Arteta signed Declan Rice from West Ham United in £105 million deal this summer to bolster his midfield.

Gunners sent Kai Havertz advice

Kai Havertz has failed to hit the ground running at the Emirates.

Former Arsenal midfielder Paul Merson has advised the club to use Kai Havertz further up on the pitch.

The German joined the Gunners from Chelsea this summer in a £65 million deal but has failed to live up to expectations at the Emirates. Havertz has one goal and one assist in 19 goals across competitions for the club.

The 24-year-old has been primarily used as a midfielder by Arteta this season. Speaking to Sky Sports, Merson said that Havertz should be used as a centre-forward or a No. 10 to unleash his abilities.

"He’s struggling a bit. He had a shot that got blocked. If you’ve got four in four you hit that and it gets deflected or you hit it sweetly and it goes in. I feel sorry for him.

"I don’t think he’s a midfield player I think he’s a centre forward. He’s 6ft 4in, maybe he’s a No.10," said Merson.

He continued:

"What he did do, and they did well, Arsenal they got the ball in the box, and he got in the box.

"He’s a big lad. I hope he does well. I think he’s a special player, and he’s struggling. Everyone struggles in their career, and he’s having that moment and the moment, and, hopefully, he gets through it.”

Unless he improves, Havertz could drop down the pecking order as the season progresses.