Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners eyeing Juventus ace, club urged to sign new striker, and more - April 12, 2024

Arsenal are preparing to face Aston Villa at the Emirates on Sunday, April 14, in the Premier League. Mikel Arteta's team are leading the title race after 31 games, tied on points with Liverpool in second.

Meanwhile, the Gunners are interested in a Juventus midfielder. The north London giants have also been urged to sign a new striker.

On that note, let's take a look at the major Arsenal transfer news from April 12, 2024.

Arsenal eyeing Arthur Melo

Arthur Melo has admirers at the Emirates

Arsenal are interested in Arthur Melo, according to TuttoJuve. The Brazilian forward is currently on loan to Fiorentina from Juventus and has done an impressive job at the Tuscan club.

Arthur has appeared 38 times across competitions, registering two assists, and has turned heads at the Emirates. Mikel Arteta remains eager to bolster his options in midfield this summer, and the 27-year-old has been identified as a target.

The Bianconeri are ready to let him go for €20m at the end of this season. The Gunners are looking for Jorginho's replacement, with the Italian likely to be on his way come summer.

Arthur previously had a disastrous loan spell with Liverpool, where he managed just one appearance due to injury woes. He seems to have overcome his fitness issues at the moment and could be a fine partner for Declan Rice at the Emirates. However, the north London side will face competition from West Ham United for his services.

Gunners urged to sign new striker by former player

Former Arsenal striker Francis Jeffers has advised the club to sign a new No. 9. The Gunners have Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah in their ranks for the role, while Mikel Arteta has also used Kai Havertz in the position. However, the Spanish manager is expected to invest in a proven striker at the end of this season.

Speaking to Ladbrokes Fanzone, Jeffers said a proper No. 9 would elevate Arteta's team.

“The number nine position is one which gets spoken about a lot in this Arsenal team. We know Arteta likes playing Kai Havertz there, and he likes him to come and link and get involved. But there were times yesterday when balls were coming into the six-yard box, but there wasn’t an Arsenal player there to get on the end of them," said Jeffers.

“I just think an out-and-out number nine would add so much to this side. Gabriel Jesus, you know, is a top, top player – you only have to look at what he did yesterday in the build-up to the second goal. But these players aren’t going to get you 30+ goals a season,” he added.

The north London side have been linked with Victor Osimhen, Viktor Gyokeres and Ivan Toney of late.

Arsenal receive Manu Kone boost

Manu Kone has admirers at the Emirates

Arsenal have received a boost in their efforts to secure the services of Manu Kone. According to Ligue 1 insider Jonathan Johnson, the French midfielder could be on the move at the end of this season.

Kone has two goals and two assists from 21 appearances for Borussia Monchengladbach this season.

In his column for Caught Offside, Johnson insisted that the Gunners are keeping a close eye on the 22-year-old.

“Manu Kone is a name coming up again after we saw him linked with Liverpool last summer, and now with Arsenal as they look for a midfielder ahead of the next transfer window. He’s a name that pops up quite often for top European clubs, so it’s not surprising to see him making headlines again,” wrote Johnson.

“In terms of links with Arsenal specifically, I think it’s early days yet but they’re certainly one of a number of clubs keeping an eye on him. I know there are other clubs in the Premier League who are interested, and some clubs in Ligue 1 who’d be keen to bring him back to France as well," he added.

Johnson went on to point out that Kone could be more affordable this summer compared to previous years.

“It’s not the first time Kone has been on the radar of several top clubs, but I’d say it’s more likely he’ll move this summer than in previous years," wrote Johnson.

"It also seems likely that the under-performance of Gladbach this year probably also means Kone’s asking price won’t be quite as daunting as it has been in the past to the teams who’ve looked at him before. He could now be seen more as representing good value for money,” he concluded.

Kone's contract with the Bundesliga club expires in 2026.