Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners eyeing loan move for Barcelona star; club told to pay €45 million for La Liga striker, and more - 26th September 2021

Arsenal are set to host Tottenham Hotspur at the Emirates Stadium in a Premier League game on Sunday.

The Gunners have enjoyed a fine turn of fortunes in recent games, winning their last three games in all competitions after a wretched start to their campaign. Mikel Arteta will hope to continue that run on Sunday.

Meanwhile, off the field, Arsenal are planning to sign a Barcelona star on loan. The Gunners have learned the amount they'll have to pay to sign a La Liga striker who plays for Sevilla.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on 26th September 2021.

Arsenal eying loan move for Philippe Coutinho

Arsenal want Philippe Coutinho on loan in January.

Arsenal are contemplating a loan deal for Philippe Coutinho in January, according to The Hard Tackle via El Nacional.

The Brazilian has struggled to find his feet since arriving at the Camp Nou, so Barcelona are ready to let him leave. Coutinho previously enjoyed a brilliant tenure with Liverpool, and the Gunners feel he could regain his touch with a return to the Premier League.

Arsenal have addressed their creativity problems by adding Martin Odegaard to their roster this summer. The Norwegian, along with academy graduate Emile Smith Rowe, is expected to be the fulcrum of Mikel Arteta's attack this season. However, the Spaniard feels he needs more men in attack, which is why the Premier League side have turned their attention to Coutinho.

Barcelona are going through massive financial difficulties, and want to remove the Brazilian's massive wages from their books. The Blaugrana hope Coutinho can find some form before January, which could help attract potential suitors. Arsenal are keen to lap him up at the turn of the year. But they could face stiff competition from Tottenham Hotspur, who are also monitoring the Brazilian.

Gunners told to pay €45 million for Youssef En-Nesyri

Arsenal have to pay a premium price for Youssef En-Nesyri

Sevilla want at least €45 million to part ways with Youssef En-Nesyri, according to The Express via Mundo Deportivo.

Arsenal are interested in the Moroccan striker, who has been in superb form for Sevilla of late. The Gunners want to bolster their frontline, and are planning to dive for the La Liga striker at the turn of the year.

Mikel Arteta is all set to allow Alexandre Lacazette to leave, with the player no longer a part of his plans at the Emirates. Arsenal want to replace the Frenchman with En-Nesyri, but will have to pay a premium price to secure the latter's services.

Noa Lang prefers move to Arsenal

Noa Lang prefers a move to Arsenal

Club Brugge winger Noa Lang prefers to join Arsenal instead of AC Milan, according to Sport Witness via Voetbal24. The Dutchman has earned rave reviews for his performances with the Belgian side, and has admirers at the Emirates.

The Gunners are looking to secure his signature, but face stiff competition from a few European superpowers. However, Lang prefers a move to Arsenal, which will be music to the ears of Mikel Arteta. The Dutchman is valued at €30 million by Brugge.

