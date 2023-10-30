Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners eyeing Marc Guehi; club want €30 million for Thomas Partey, and more - October 30, 2023

Arsenal secured a stunning 5-0 win over Sheffield United over the weekend in the Premier League. Mikel Arteta's team next face West Ham United at the London Stadium on Wednesday (November 1) in the EFL Cup.

Meanwhile, the Gunners are interested in Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi. Elsewhere, the north London side want €30 million to part ways with midfielder Thomas Partey.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on October 30, 2023:

Arsenal eyeing Marc Guehi

Marc Guehi is wanted at the Emirates.

Arsenal are interested in Marc Guehi, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

The English defender has been in top form for Crystal Palace of late. This season, the 23-year-old has appeared 11 times across competitions, helping keep four clean sheets. His efforts have forced the Emirates hierarchy to take note.

The Gunners remain on the hunt for a new defender. Gabriel Magalhaes was linked with a move away from the Emirates this summer and could be on the move next year. The north London side want an upgrade to hold the fort alongside William Saliba and have found their man in Guehi.

Howevet, prising him away from Selhurst Park won't be easy, with the player likely to cost £60 milliob. Arsenal also face competition from Manchester United and Chelsea for the 23-year-old's services.

Gunners want €30 million for Thomas Partey

Thomas Partey's time at the Emirates could be coming to an end.

Arsenal are willing to let Thomas Partey leave for €30 million, according to Tutto Juve.

The Ghanaian midfielder has dropped down the pecking order at the Emirates following the arrival of Declan Rice from West Ham United this summer. Partey has also struggled with injuries this campaign and is no longer indispensable for the Gunners.

The north London side were willing to let him go over the summer, with the 30-year-old linked with Juventus. However, the move failed to materialise, and Partey ended up staying at Arsenal.

He has just five appearances in an injury-ravaged season, most of which were at right-back. The Gunners are now ready to cash in on the Ghanaian and would prefer a permanent exit.

Eddie Nketiah delighted with hat-trick

Eddie Nketiah scored a hat-trick over the weekend.

Eddie Nketiah has said that he always dreamt of scoring a hat-trick for Arsenal.

The English striker got his wish on Saturday against Sheffield United, scoring three goals in the Gunners' 5-0 wib at the Emirates. The 23-year-old rose through the ranks at the north London side and has been in fine form this season.

Speaking to the club's website after the weekend's win, Nketiah couldn't contain his excitement at realising his dream in front of fans, friends and his family.

"To do it at Emirates Stadium, in the Premier League, in front of my family and friends is an amazing feeling. I lost my aunt not too long ago and I just want to dedicate that to her and her family," said Nketiah.

He continued:

“I can’t tell you how many times I’ve dreamt of this moment - to get three goals in a Premier League [match]. I’m a childhood supporter of the club, so to do it in front of the fans, my friends, my family and my team-mates is an amazing feeling. It’s a day I’ll remember forever.”

Nketiah went on to revealed that he wanted a fourth from the spot but decided to let Fabio Vieira take the penalty for a special reason.

"I was going to take it - I wanted to take it. I always want to get more goals. Fabio [Vieira] came to me and he wanted to take it. He won the penalty as well. He’s expecting a little one and it was a really good moment for him to get on the scoresheet and dedicate it. I’m a team player - I’d scored a hat-trick and I could allow other players to get in on the act. He took the penalty and scored, so we’re happy," said Nketiah.

Nketiah's form could tempt Arsenal to reconsider their plans to sign a new No. 9.