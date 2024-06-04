Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners eyeing Martin Zubimendi; Fulham want Emile Smith Rowe, and more - June 4, 2024

Arsenal finished second in the Premier League, two points behind Manchester City. Mikel Arteta's side lost the title in the final day of the campaign and are expected to seek squad improvements over the summer.

Meanwhile, the Gunners have retained their interest in Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi. Elsewhere, Fulham have set their sights on Gunners midfielder Emile Smith Rowe.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on June 4, 2024:

Arsenal eyeing Martin Zubimendi

Martin Zubimendi

Arsenal remain keen to take Martin Zubimendi to the Emirates this summer, according to Football Insider. Arteta wants a new midfielder this year as a replacement for Thomas Partey. The Ghanaian's contract expires at the end of next season, but he's likely to leave this summer.

Zubimendi has been identified as the ideal candidate for the job. The Spaniard has been outstanding for Real Sociedad over the years. He registered four goals and one assist in 45 games across competitions in the 2023-24 season.

Arteta is a long-term fan of the 25-year-old, who could be the perfect partner for Declan Rice in the middle of the Park. Zubimendi's contract with Sociedad runs till 2027, and he could cost a hefty fee this summer.

Fulham want Emile Smith Rowe, says Fabrizio Romano

Emile Smith Rowe

Fulham are planning to move for Emile Smith Rowe this summer, according to acclaimed transfer guru Fabrizio Romano. The English midfielder has struggled for chances under Arteta recently and remains heavily linked with an exit this summer.

Smith Rowe appeared 19 times across competitions in the 2023-24 season, mostly off the bench. The 23-year-old is likely to leave this summer in search of regular football, and the Cottagers are interested.

In his column got Caught Offside, Romano said that Arteta wants to keep hold of the player ahead of the new campaign.

“We continue to hear reports of Arsenal outgoings, and one name now attracting particular interest is Emile Smith Rowe.

"I can confirm, as the Telegraph reported, that he is one of the names that Fulham mentioned internally during a meeting to plan for summer window,” wrote Romano.

He continued:

“Still, it will be up to Arsenal also, as even in January they insisted to keep him. I think he deserves to play, he needs to play, but I understand

"Mikel Arteta when he wants to keep as many players as possible. Arsenal, like all clubs who are ambitious in the big competitions, will need good squad depth again next season, so let’s see what happens.”

Smith Rowe's contract with Arsenal runs till 2026.

Gunners battling Chelsea for Benjamin Sesko, says journalist

Benjamin Sesko

Arsenal are locked in a battle with Chelsea for the services of Benjamin Sesko, according to journalist Dean Jones. The Slovenian striker has 18 goals and two assists in 42 games across competitions this season.

His efforts have apparently turned heads at the Emirates, with Arteta eyeing a new No. 9 ahead of the new season. However, the Blues are also planning to sign a new striker this summer and have the 21-year-old on their agenda.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jones added that Sesko is ready to move to the Premier League and is likely to decide his future soon.

"This is potentially the first big transfer tussle of the summer when it comes to the Premier League, as Arsenal and Chelsea have eyes on him and need to move fast if they are going to get him," said Jones.

He continued:

"The player is open to a move to England and I’m told that there are reasons on both sides of things that interest him in joining. He’ll be playing against England in a few weeks for Slovenia and by then he might well have decided which club he’ll be joining for next season."

The Slovenian reportedly has a release clause of around €50-60 million in his contract.