Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners eyeing Michael Kayode; Jorginho backed for Serie A move, and more - February 29, 2024

Arsenal head to Bramall Lane on Monday (March 4) to face Sheffield United in the Premier League. Mikel Arteta’s team are third in the league after 26 games, two points behind leaders Liverpool (60).

Meanwhile, the Gunners are interested in Fiorentina right-back Michael Kyode. Elsewhere, midfielder Jorginho’s agent has talked up a possible return of his client to Serie A this summer.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on February 29, 2024:

Arsenal eyeing Michael Kayode

Michael Kayode has admirers at the Emirates.

Arsenal are interested in Michael Kayode, according to Calciomercato.com. The Gunners are looking for a natural right-back this summer, with neither Ben White, nor the injured Jurrien Timber the ideal option for the role. Arteta hasTakehiro Tomiyasu to call upon for the job but is looking for an upgrade on the Japanese .

Kayode’s recent rise with Fiorentina has caught the attention of the north London side, who have scouted the player extensively. The 19-year-old has registered 25 appearances across competitions for the Tuscan club this season, including 21 starts.

The player’s contract with Fiorentina runs till 2028, but they are reportedly open to his departure for €12-15 million.

Jorginho backed for Serie A move

Jorginho’s set to become a free agent this summer.

Jorginho’s agent Joao Santos has hinted that his client could be on his way back to Italy this summer.

The 32-year-old has been in and out of the starting XI this season, and his contract with the club expires in less than six months. The Gunners haven’t tied him down to a new deal yet, adding to speculation regarding his future.

Speaking recently, as cited by Calciomercato.it, Santos named Lazio, Juventus and Napoli among Jorginho's potential destinations but added that staying at the Emirates is the priority.

“I can see him fitting in well at Lazio with Mister Sarri or at Juventus with the great director (Cristiano) Giuntoli, but also at Napoli with Calzona.

"Inter and AC Milan are two great clubs. Roma has never been an option. Arsenal have priority. In any case, we want the right club for him,” said Santos.

The Italian may have to accept a reduced role if he agrees an extension at the Emirates.

Fabrizio Romano sheds light on Ruben Neves comment

Ruben Neves left the Molineux last summer to move to Saudi Arabia.

Fabrizio Romano has said that the Gunners ended their pursuit of Ruben Neves last summer due to financial reasons.

The Portuguese midfielder recently revealed that he was in talks with Barcelona and Arsenal last year before joining Al-Hilal. The 26-year-old left Wolverhampton Wanderers last summer to move to the Middle East.

In his column for Caught Offside, Romano said that the Saudi club were the only ones willing to match Wolves’ valuation of Neves.

“Ruben Neves has admitted that he has the chance to stay in Europe this summer before moving to Saudi Pro League club Al Hilal, saying that things got very advanced with both Barcelona and Arsenal.

"To clarify what this means here, Barcelona had an agreement with Neves on personal terms. Arsenal asked his agent about a potential move, but it was less advanced than Barca,” wrote Romano.

He continued:

“In the end, it didn’t happen because Wolves only wanted to sell for a fee in excess of €40m, and the best proposal was from Al Hilal.

"The money was the issue – it was impossible for Barcelona to complete with this offer, and Arsenal decided to leave talks as it emerged that Thomas Partey would be staying.”

A return to Europe cannot be ruled out in the future, but Neves has admitted that he's happy in the Middle East.