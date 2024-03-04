Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners eyeing Miguel Gutierrez; club make Kieran Tierney decision, and more - March 4, 2024

Arsenal head to the Gtech Community Stadium on Monday (March 4) to face Brentford in the Premier League. Mikel Arteta's team are third after 26 games and are locked in a three-way title race with Liverpool and Manchester City.

Meanwhile, the Gunners are interested in Girona left-back Miguel Gutierrez. Elsewhere, the north London side have come to a decision regarding the future of on-loan left-back Kieran Tierney.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on March 4, 2024:

Arsenal eyeing Miguel Gutierrez

Miguel Gutierrez has admirers at the Emirates.

Arsenal are interested in Miguel Gutierrez, according to Fichajes. The 22-year-old has caught the eye with Girona this season, registering one goal and six assists in 30 games across competitions. His efforts have caused a stir in the Premier League, with Manchester United reportedly hot on his heels.

However, the Red Devils face competition from the Gunners in their attempts to sign Gutierrez. The north London side are a little short of options at left-back, with Oleksandr Zinchenko the only established candidate for the role right now.

Arteta is planning to add more depth to the position and has his eyes on his countryman. Arsenal are on the rise under the Spaniard, so Gutierrez could be tempted by a move to the Emirates.

Gunners make Kieran Tierney decision

Kieran Tierney’s time at the Emirates could be coming to an end.

Arsenal are likely to offload Kieran Tierney this summer, according to acclaimed journalist David Ornstein.

The Scottish left-back joined Real Sociedad on loan last summer and has appeared 19 times across competitions in an injury-riddled season, registering one assist. His future at the Emirates now remains up in the air.

Speaking recently, as cited by GlasgowWorld, Ornstein pointed out that the 26-year-old doesn’t fit into Arteta’s tactics.

“I think his time at Arsenal has come to an end. I have never doubted Tierney’s talent. He is a fantastic, old school left back. But that is not what Arsenal need under Mikel Arteta.

"Last season, when called upon to play the inverted role, Tierney struggled. He had neither the technical ability, awareness or physical attributes to play the role,” said Ornstein.

He continued:

“You could question as to why Arteta would ask him to play a role he was not suitable for, and whether the Spaniard should have tweaked the tactics slightly to accommodate him replacing Olexsandr Zinchenko.”

Ornstein added that the Gunners are likely to let him go for £20 million and named West Ham United, Aston Villa and Newcastle United as possible destinations.

“Over the summer, the recruitment team addresses the issue by signing Jurrien Timber.

"We also have Takehiro Tomiyasu and Jakub Kiwior who can play on that left hand side. That left Tierney as 4th choice and was a big reason for his loan move,” said Ornstein.

He concluded:

“Despite his injuries, someone will take a risk on Tierney. He turns 27 this summer, and you can see someone like West Ham, Aston Villa or Newcastle taking a punt. I would be surprised if he leaves for less than £20m.”

Tierney has missed 15 games this season due to hamstring injury.

Mikel Arteta responds to Rio Ferdinand comments

Arteta has refused to indulge in a recent controversial comment from Rio Ferdinand regarding his future.

The former Manchester United defender had said that the Spanish manager would leave Arsenal should the Red Devils come calling. Arteta’s future is subject to speculation, with Barcelona reportedly eyeing him as a replacement for Xavi.

However, speaking recently as cited by TEAMtalk, the Spaniard rubbished those talks, urging the media to highlight positive comments from pundits for a change.

"No, I think it’s part of our job that we are exposed to the media, to the pundits. And they have their opinions. The only thing is that we normally highlight the ones that are not very positive," said Arteta.

He added:

“So we highlight a lot of the time when they say great things, make great comments and great points and analyse things in a really good way and with a vision of someone who has the experience.

"I think if we do this, it is much better. Sometimes, though, we focus too much on the negative views."

The Red Devils are likely to pursue a change in management unless results improve under Erik ten Hag.

