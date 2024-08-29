Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners eyeing new winger, club want Jakub Kiwior stay, and more - August 29, 2024

Arsenal are preparing to welcome Brighton & Hove Albion to the Emirates on Saturday, August 31, in the Premier League. Mikel Arteta's team come into the game in fine form, having won both their games this season.

Meanwhile, the Gunners are planning reinforcements in attack before the end of the summer. Elsewhere, the north London side have decided that Jakub Kiwior won't be offloaded this year.

On that note, let's look at the major Arsenal transfer news from August 29, 2024.

Arsenal eyeing new winger, says Fabrizio Romano

Bukayo Saka

Arsenal's summer business isn't over yet, according to acclaimed journalist Fabrizio Romano. The Gunners have signed Riccardo Calafiori and Mikel Merino in the current transfer window, while David Raya has been tied down to a permanent deal.

However, they have also been linked with attacking reinforcements this summer, after narrowly missing out on the Premier League title last season. A backup for Bukayo Saka could be on Mikel Arteta's agenda, with the Spaniard already accused of putting too much responsibility on the winger.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Romano added that the north London side are eyeing opportunities to sign a winger before the end of the summer.

“They are looking at opportunities for a new winger. So that's a possibility for Arsenal to do something else on the market, to explore a move for a winger,” said Romano.

Nico Williams has been named as a target for Arteta by recent reports, but Fabrizio Romano has previously rubbished those rumours.

Gunners want Jakub Kiwior stay, says Fabrizio Romano

Jakub Kiwior

Arsenal have informed Jakub Kiwior that he is not for sale this summer, according to Fabrizio Romano. The Polish defender has failed to nail down a place in Mikel Arteta's starting XI since arriving at the Emirates last year.

Kiwior operated in an unorthodox left-back position for the Gunners last season, and did a decent job. However, Arteta has already brought in Riccardo Calafiori from Bologna this summer, and the Italian is expected to dislodge Kiwior from the starting XI.

The situation has added to speculation regarding the 24-year-old's future. The Pole has been linked with an exit all summer, with AC Milan previously named as a possible destination. Interestingly, recent reports have suggested that Bologna are also interested in Kiwior.

However, the north London side have decided not to let him go this year. Arteta is fighting on multiple fronts this season and wants the Pole around to maintain depth in the squad.

Arsenal unlikely to sign Viktor Gyokeres this summer, says journalist

Viktor Gyokeres

Arsenal are unlikely to complete a move for Viktor Gyokeres this summer, according to transfer insider Ben Jacobs. The Swedish striker has been linked with a move to the Emirates all summer, but the transfer has failed to materialize.

While goalscoring hasn't been a problem for Mikel Arteta's side, it is still believed that a proven No. 9 could take them to a higher level. Gyokeres is among the names doing the round, along with Feyenoord striker Santiago Gimenez and Brighton & Hove Albion's Evan Ferguson.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, however, Jacobs stated that none of the three are likely to join the north London side this summer.

“They've looked at Santiago Gimenez, who we know that Nottingham Forest are struggling to get over the line but, at the time of recording, are still working on. Evan Ferguson has been considered, but the price is very high, and he didn't have the most consistent goalscoring season last campaign," said Jacobs.

He continued:

“And then Viktor Gyokeres is constantly linked. But again, the overall cost of that is deemed to be too high. And, at this stage, it would be very un-Arsenal like to drop 80 to 100 million euros in the final days or hours of the market.”

Gyokeres has continued his explosive form for Sporting this season, registering six goals and three assists from four games across competitions.

