Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners eyeing Nico Schlotterbeck; Aaron Ramsdale wants Newcastle move, and more - December 29, 2023

Arsenal succumbed to a 2-0 home defeat to West Ham United on Thursday (December 28) in the Premier League. The Gunners remain second in the league after 19 games, two points behind Liverpool (42).

Meanwhile, the north London side are interested in Borussia Dortmund centre-back Nico Schlotterbeck. Elsewhere, Gunners goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale wants to join Newcastle United in 2024.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on December 29, 2023:

Arsenal eyeing Nico Schlotterbeck

Nico Schlotterbeck has admirers at the Emirates.

Arsenal are interested in Nico Schlotterbeck, according to The Athletic. The German centre-back joined Borussia Dortmund in 2022 and has established himself as a first team regular.

Schlotterbeck has appeared 24 times across competitions this season, helping register six clean sheets. His efforts has turned heads at the Emirates, where Arteta is looking at mutiple options to shore up his backline.

The Spanish manager is working to take his team to the pinnacle of success and has identified the backline as a position that requires replenishment. The Gunners would ideally like a long-term partner for William Saliba, and Schlotterbeck is among the shortlisted names.

The north London side will be particularly enticed by his ability to play at centre-back as well as left-back. However, the player's contract with the Bundesliga side runs till 2027, so Arsenal will have to pay a premium for his signature.

Aaron Ramsdale wants Newcastle move

Aaron Ramsdale is wanted at St. James' Park.

Aaron Ramsdale is eager to leave the Emirates to move to Newcastle United, according to talkSPORT.

The English goalkeeper has dropped down the pecking order at Arsenal this season, following the arrival of David Raya on loan from Brentford. Acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has said that the Spanish custodian will sign a permanent deal with the north London side in the summer.

Ramsdale is understandably frustrated with the situation and wants to leave in search of regular football. The Magpies are in the market for a new goalkeeper following the injury to Nick Pope and have their eyes om Ramsdale. Arsenal are reportedly willing to let the Englishman leave for £50 million.

Mikel Arteta optimistic despite West Ham defeat

Mikel Arteta has refused to be demoralised by Thursday's defeat to West Ham. The loss against the Hammers was a setback for Arteta in a closely contested title race.

The Gunners have been on the rise under the Spanish manager and are among the favourites for the league this season. Arteta dwelled on the positives from the season despite the loss to the Hammers:

“I think we've been very, very consistent, especially with performances. We could have had more points for different reasons. But it’s where we are and as well we are through in the Champions League in a really convincing way."

He continued:

“We have managed three and a half months with some big injuries as well, and that's credit to the boys, so I'm really happy with what they're doing. We can improve, yes. We want to evolve, yes, and that will be the target for the next coming games.”

The Spanish manager is hopeful that his team will improve their output in the final third.

"I'm very proud of our players with the performance that they put in again, but the difference was made in both boxes. We have two situations to defend, with the penalty three, and they weren’t good enough, and, then, we generated a huge amount of situations, chances and shots," said Arteta.

He added:

“I think it is our record in terms of touches in the box in the Premier League, and we still haven’t scored a goal.

"So. hopefully, that won't happen again, and it's really unlikely to happen, but the team kept trying. and they did everything they could to win the game, and I don't think that this scoreline reflects actually what happened on that pitch.”

Arsenal next face Fulham at Craven Cottage on Sunday (December 31) in their final Premier League game of the year.