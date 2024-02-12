Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners eyeing Nico Williams; club not in talks for Khephren Thuram, and more - February 12, 2024

Arsenal secured a stunning 6-0 win over West Ham United at the London Stadium on Sunday (February 11) in the Premier League. Goals from William Saliba, Bukayo Saka (2), Gabriel, Leandro Trossard and Declan Rice helped Mikel Arteta's team close the gap with leaders Liverpool (54) to two points after 24 games.

Meanwhile, the Gunners are interested in Athletic Bilbao forward Nico Williams. Elsewhere, the north London side are not in talks to sign Nice midfielder Khephren Thuram.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on February 12, 2024:

Arsenal eyeing Nico Williams

Nico Williams has admirers at the Emirates

Arsenal are interested in Nico Williams, according to acclaimed transfer guru Fabrizio Romano.

The Spanish forward has been in fine form for Athletic Bilbao this season, registering five goals and 10 assists in 24 outings across competitions. Williams signed a new contract in December till 2027, but that hasn’t ended speculation regarding his future.

In his column for Caught Offside, Romano said that the Gunners and Chelsea have scouted the player multiple times.

"Arsenal have also sent their scouts to follow Nico Williams of Athletic Bilbao multiple times, and it’s the same for Chelsea as they included him in the list last summer.

"The race is completely open, and nothing is advanced with either club so far. He’d be great in the Premier League in my opinion – a physical and technical player; very good one," wrote Romano.

The 21-year-old fits the profile of players recently targeted by Arteta.

Gunners not in talks for Khephren Thuram

Khephren Thuram could be on the move this summer.

Arsenal are not in talks to sign Khephren Thuram, according to Fabrizio Romano. The Gunners are expected to sign a new midfielder this summer and have been linked to multiple names.

Thuram has been very impressive for Nice this season, appearing 15 times across competitions. His efforts have apparently turned heads at the Emirates, as per recent reports.

However, in his column for Caught Offside, Romano said that the north London side haven’t decided on their preferred target for the summer yet.

"We’ve heard a lot about Arsenal wanting to sign a new midfielder in the summer, and one of the latest names being linked with them is Khephren Thuram of Nice.

"My understanding is that it’s not something concrete so far, Arsenal have made no decision yet," wrote Romano.

He continued:

"I can still mention Martin Zubimendi and Douglas Luiz as names on their list, but we’ll have to wait and see who they decide to go for. There is currently no news also on Thuram, as it will also depend on how much Nice will ask for him – his price tag has not been decided yet.”

Thuram’s contract with the Ligue 1 giants runs till 2025, and as per ESPN, Manchester United are also interested in his services.

Mikel Arteta wants Jorginho stay

Jorginho’s future remains up in the air.

Mikel Arteta has admitted that Arsenal will miss Jorginho if he leaves this summer. The Italian midfielder arrived at the Emirates from Chelsea in January 2023 but has been in and out of the team.

The veteran midfielder has shown flashes of brilliance, particularly against Liverpool earlier this month. However, his contract with the Gunners expires in the summer, but he hasn’t been offered a new deal.

Speaking ahead of Sunday’s game, Arteta said that the 32-year-old remains a key player in his squad.

"I’m not surprised because he’s done it. When you look at his career and his ability to deliver in big games and big moments, it’s incredible. That’s why we decided to bring him in.

"Big credit to him too because when you don’t play regularly to have the ability to come in and do that is incredible," said Arteta.

He continued:

"For sure (Jorginho will be missed if he leaves). He’s a really important player for us. I think he’s got something unique to the team. His leadership, his understanding of the game.

"His capacity to coach and to determine what is needed in every moment of the game, it’s a unique quality that is so hard to find."

Jorginho has appeared 22 times across competitions this season, registering one goal and an assist.