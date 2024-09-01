Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners eyeing Nico Williams, club wanted another Chelsea man this summer, and more - September 1, 2024

Arsenal were held to a 1-1 draw by Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday, August 31, in the Premier League. Kai Havertz gave his team the lead in the first half, but the visitors leveled the score through Joao Pedro after the break.

Meanwhile, the Gunners remain interested in Nico Williams. Elsewhere, Mikel Arteta wanted to sign another player from Chelsea this summer.

On that note, let's look at the major Arsenal transfer stories from September 1, 2024.

Arsenal eyeing Nico Williams, says David Ornstein

Nico Williams

Arsenal admire Nico Williams, according to acclaimed journalist David Ornstein. The Spanish forward was a rage for Athletic Bilbao last season, scoring eight goals and setting up 19 more from 37 games across competitions.

Trending

Williams helped the Basque club win the Copa del Rey and was key to Spain's Euro 2024 triumph. The 22-year-old was heavily linked with an exit over the summer, but opted against a move away from San Mames.

Speaking on the Transfer Talk podcast, Ornstein insisted that the finances of a deal made it very difficult for the Gunners to sign Williams this year.

"Arsenal love Nico Williams of Athletic Bilbao. He would be Mikel Arteta's top choice, I think, by a mile if they were going to recruit a wide player. But he's already on a massive contract," said Ornstein.

He continued:

"It would need to be an even bigger contract if he were to join another club, with a release clause that needs to be paid in full, and he also seems very happy where he is at the moment. If he was to leave, it seems Barcelona is his first choice."

Barcelona were hot on his heels all summer, but failed to convince the player to move.

Gunners wanted Marcus Bettinelli this summer

Marcus Bettinelli

Arsenal wanted to sign Marcus Bettinelli this summer, according to The Athletic. The north London side were looking for two new goalkeepers in the final weeks of the transfer window to replace Aaron Ramsdale and Karl Hein.

Ramsdale left the Emirates to join Southampton in a permanent deal on Deadline Day. Mikel Arteta opted to sign Neto on loan from Bournemouth to replace the Englishman at the Emirates. Hein, meanwhile, joined Real Valladolid on loan for the rest of the campaign.

Bettinelli - who has played just once for Chelsea since joining in 2021 - was also briefly considered for the third-choice goalkeeper role. However, goalkeeping coach Inaki Cana wasn't entirely convinced by the Englishman and advised the Gunners against a move.

Former player backs Raheem Sterling to excel at Emirates

Raheem Sterling

Former Arsenal midfielder Paul Merson believes Raheem Sterling could be key to the club's title challenge this season. The English forward moved to the Emirates from Chelsea on Deadline Day after being deemed surplus to requirements at Stamford Bridge.

Mikel Arteta was looking to add more bite to his attack before the end of the transfer window and opted to put his trust in Sterling. The 29-year-old won countless trophies during his time at Manchester City, although his stay with Chelsea was a disappointment.

Speaking on Sky Sports, Merson insisted that Sterling could help take the load off the likes of Bukayo Saka at the Emirates.

“I think it’s an amazing signing for Arsenal, amazing signing. You have got to remember Arsenal have finished five points and two points behind Man City in the last couple of seasons and haven’t been able to get over the line," said Merson.

He continued:

"They got someone in now who is a proven winner, been there before, done it, even that experience just to take the load off of Saka and Trossard and Martinelli. Phenomenal signing, phenomenal.”

Sterling has joined the Gunners on a simple loan deal, without an option to buy, according to reputed journalist Fabrizio Romano.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback