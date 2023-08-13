Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners not eyeing Nicolo Barella; Bundesliga duo want Nuno Tavares, and more - August 13, 2023

Arsenal secured a 2-1 win over Nottingham Forest on Saturday at the Emirates in the Premier League. Bukayo Saka and Eddie Nketiah scored the goals to mark a winning start to the new season for manager Mikel Arteta.

Meanwhile, the Gunners are not interested in Inter Milan midfielder Nicolo Barella this summer. Elsewhere, two Bundesliga clubs are eyeing Gunners defender Nuno Tavares.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on August 13, 2023:

Arsenal not eyeing Nicolo Barella

Nicolo Barella (right) is unlikely to leave Inter Milan this summer.

Arsenal are not interested in Nicolo Barella, according to acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The Italian midfielder has been linked with a move away from Inter Milan this summer. The Gunners are reportedly eyeing the 23-year-old and are willing to offer Folarin Balogun and Takehiro Tomiyasu to prise him away. However, Romano has refuted those claims.

In his column for Caught Offside, Romano also added that Thomas Partey is unlikely to leave the Emirates this summer.

"I’m not aware of anything regarding Arsenal moving for Nicolo Barella; honestly, there is nothing.

"Thomas Partey is now expected to stay with the Gunners, and only a €45/50m bid can change the situation, but no one has submitted an offer with that type of money attached," wrote Romano.

He continued:

"There has been interest from Saudi in Partey but never for that money. Inter want to keep Barella this season and I don’t see him leaving at this stage."

Arteta has brought in Declan Rice to strengthen his midfield this summer.

Bundesliga duo want Nuno Tavares

Nuno Tavares has admirers in the Bundesliga.

Werder Bremen and Wolfsburg are reportedly interested in Nuno Tavares, according to Football London.

The Portuguese full-back is surplus to requirements at Arsenal and spent the last season out on loan to Marseille. However, he's not part of Arteta's plans right now and could be allowed to leave.

Bremen and Wolfsburg want to bring the player to Germany this year, but Tavares prefers to stay in the Premier League. West Ham United have been linked with the Portuguese but haven't submitted an offer yet. The Gunners are likely to let the 23-year-old leave for £13 million.

Mikel Arteta praises Eddie Nketiah

Eddie Nketiah scored Arsenal's first goal of the new season on Saturday.

Mikel Arteta has spoken highly of Eddie Nketiah after his stellar display against Nottingham Forest.

The Englishman led the line in the absence of Gabriel Jesus and opened the scoring for Arsenal against Forest at the Emirates on Saturday. The 24-year-old was also impressive off the bench against Manchester City last weekend in the Community Shield win.

After the game, as cited by the club’s website, Arteta said that he was convinced by Nketiah's exemplary attitude in training.

"Eddie sums up what we want this season in terms of the squad. He was a player who was really disappointed not to start against Manchester City in the absence of Gabby, but he had an incredible impact in the game against City, and he trained this week like a beast," said Arteta.

He continued:

“A lot of players ask: ‘why am I not playing?’, and the thing is that Eddie is telling you: ‘look at all the reasons I’m giving you to play me’. When you play him, after you know you’re going to have that response because he’s not looking for excuses or anything, he’s looking at his own performance and what he can do for the team. This is the example that everyone has to look at.”

Nketiah is likely to be a crucial player for Arteta this season.