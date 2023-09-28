Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners eyeing Ollie Watkins; club willing to be patient with Kai Havertz, and more - September 28, 2023

Arsenal secured a 1-0 win over Brentford at the Gtech Community Stadium on Wednesday (September 27) in their EFL Cup opener. Reiss Nelson scored the only goal of the game early in the first half.

Meanwhile, the Gunners are interested in Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins. Elsewhere, the north London side are willing to be patient with attacker Kai Havertz.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on September 28, 2023.

Arsenal eyeing Ollie Watkins

Arsenal are interested in Ollie Watkins, according to Football Transfers. The Gunners are expected to sign a new No. 9 in January to aid in their siege on the Premier League title.

Brentford hitman Ivan Toney has been linked with a move to the Emirates recently, with the player set to be available in the winter. However, it now appears that Arteta is not entirely convinced by the player and has identified Watkins as a better option.

Sporting director Edu is already in talks with the player’s agent regarding a possible move and a five-year deal. Watkins is a Gunners fan and is willing to join them if he's paid more than £150,000 per week. However, convincing Aston Villa to sell their prized asset might not be easy.

Gunners willing to be patient with Kai Havertz

Kai Havertz (right) arrived at the Emirates this summer

Arsenal are willing to give Kai Havertz time to find his feet at the Emirates, according to acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The German midfielder joined the Gunners from Chelsea this summer but has failed to find his feet under Arteta. That has raised doubts about his position at the club.

However, in his column for Caught Offside, Romano said that there’s no panic yet at the north London side regarding Havertz.

“It’s not been the easiest start for Kai Havertz at Arsenal, but I can guarantee there is no panic behind the scenes. Everyone at the club, including Mikel Arteta, wants to trust and support Kai.

"They believe he’s an important player, and he’s going to be protected by the club. There’s been a little uncertainty over his role, as he played mostly up front at Chelsea and is now in midfield with Arsenal,” wrote Romano.

The German’s best position has been up for debate, with the player capable of playing in both midfield and attack. However, Romano believes that Havertz is most effective in the No. 10 role.

“In my opinion, Havertz is best as a number 10, ideal to play behind the striker, but that’s just my point of view,” wrote Romano.

Havertz could drop down the pecking order under Arteta unless he regains his form soon.

David Seaman surprised by Mikel Arteta’s goalkeeper decision

Arsenal legend David Seaman is surprised by Arteta decision to drop Aaron Ramsdale in favour of David Raya.

The Spanish custodian joined the Gunners on loan from Brentford this summer and has been selected ahead of the Englishman in the last few games. The situation has raised doubts regarding Ramsdale’s immediate future at the Emirates.

Speaking recently, as cited by The Daily Mail, Seaman said that he wouldn’t like to be in his compatriot's shoes at the moment.

“What he’s doing is what he spoke about. He’s making sure they all get game time.

"We’ll have to wait and see how that pans out. Back in my day, I don’t know whether I would’ve liked that as much. I’m sure (Peter) Schmeichel wouldn’t have liked it either!” said Seaman.

He continued:

“But it was different back then. That was 20 years ago. The game’s changed, and Mikel’s trying something new. ‘Will it work out?' I don’t know if I’m honest. I’m still puzzled as to why Aaron was left on the bench.”

Seaman also questioned the decision to sign Raya this summer when Ramsdale was impeccable last season.

“It was a strange summer. Aaron did brilliantly last season. He was voted the goalkeeper in the Player’s Team of the Season – that’s how good he was!

"Then to come into this season and play five or six games … it must be quite a shock to him,” said Seaman.

He concluded:

“But he’s got to handle that. And Mikel’s got to handle that and make sure he keeps Aaron happy. It’s a situation that they’ve brought upon themselves because they brought another really experienced goalkeeper in.”

Ramsdale returned to the starting XI for their EFL Cup tie against Brentford.