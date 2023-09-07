Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners not eyeing Pedro Neto, Jorginho agent hints at Serie A return, and more - September 7, 2023

Arsenal face Everton at Goodison Park after the international break on September 17 in the Premier League. The Gunners have registered a strong start to the new campaign, picking up three wins and a draw so far.

Meanwhile, the north London side have not been in talks to take Pedro Neto to the Emirates. Elsewhere, Jorginho’s agent has hinted about a possible return to Italy next summer.

On that note, let’s take a look at the major Arsenal transfer news from September 7, 2023.

Arsenal not eyeing Pedro Neto

Pedro Neto has caught the eye at the Molineux

Arsenal haven’t enquired about Pedro Neto this summer, according to acclaimed journalist Fabrizio Romano. The Portuguese forward has been very impressive for Wolverhampton Wanderers so far and was heavily linked with a move away from the Molineux. The Gunners are reportedly long-term admirers of the 23-year-old and were linked with a move for the player this summer.

In his column for Caught Offside, Romano said that the north London side have been monitoring Neto for a while, but haven’t launched an offensive yet.

“Pedro Neto – Reports have claimed Arsenal enquired about Pedro Neto this summer. I know the Wolves winger was a target one year ago, but I’m not aware of recent contacts. He’s always been monitored by Arsenal and he’s aware of Arsenal interest since summer 2022, but nothing has changed so far,” wrote Romano.

Mikel Arteta is well stocked in attack, so he might no longer be in the mood to pursue Neto.

Jorginho agent hints at Serie A return

Jorginho’s agent Joao Santos has hinted that his client could be on his way back to Italy next summer. The 31-year-old arrived at the Emirates in January this year but has failed to break into the starting XI under Mikel Arteta. The arrival of Declan Rice from West Ham United has further pushed him down the pecking order under Arteta, raising questions regarding his future.

Speaking to Radio Kiss Kiss, Santos, however, added that Jorginho remains focussed on Arsenal for now.

“He’ll stay put this year, then we don’t know what could happen in the future. He’s focused on playing two important competitions like the Premier and the Champions League with the Gunners,” said Santos.

He continued:

“His traits are unique and useful to any team in the world. When the coach will need them, he’ll select him. He’ll always carry Italy in his heart, so never say never. If a Serie A side looks for him and his skill-set, we’ll discuss it. Juventus? You can’t rule out any outfit in today’s football. We’ll talk with everybody seeking a player with his characteristics.”

Jorginho’s contract with the Gunners expires at the end of this season.

Paul Merson defends Kai Havertz

Kai Havertz has failed to hit the ground running at the Emirates

Arsenal legend Paul Merson believes Mikel Arteta will stick with Kai Havertz despite the German’s poor form. The 24-year-old arrived at the Emirates from Chelsea for a massive fee this summer. However, his integration into the starting XI hasn’t been smooth. Havertz has appeared in all four games this season for the Gunners without registering a goal or an assist.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Merson admitted that the German is currently low on confidence.

“I feel for Kai Havertz. He’s playing in a position where it’s not easy. He hasn’t played very well. Mikel Arteta will stick with him. He’s low on confidence but Arsenal have won three and drawn one,” said Merson.

He continued:

“You’ve paid that money and put yourself out there to go and get him. The cream rises to the top. I’m a big fan but I did say when he got signed, he has got that look of Mesut Ozil about him. That’s the problem. If it isn’t going well, he doesn’t look too interested. That’s not the case – it just comes across like that.”

Havertz is likely to get ample time to win over his critics in the coming months.