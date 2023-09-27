Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners eyeing player-plus-cash deal for Ivan Toney; David Raya was promised No. 1 role, says transfer insider; and more - September 27, 2023

Arsenal travel to the Gtech Community Stadium on Wednesday (September 27) to face Brentford in the EFL Cup third round. Managre Mikel Arteta will be keen to return to winning ways after a 2-2 draw against Tottenham Hotspur last weekend.

Meanwhile, the Gunners are eying a player-plus-cash deal for Brentford striker Ivan Toney. Elsewhere, goalkeeper David Raya was promised the No. 1 role at the Emirates this summer.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on September 27, 2023:

Arsenal eyeing player-plus-cash deal for Ivan Toney

Arsenal are hoping to convinced Brentford to reduce their asking price for Ivan Toney by including a player in the deal, according to 90 Min.

The English striker is a man in demand despite being currently banned from football due to illegal betting activities. However, the 27-year-old will be available to return to action in January, and the Gunners are interested.

Toney has been outstanding for the Bees but are ready to cash in on him at the turn of the year. Brentford are planning to demand around £75 million to part ways with their prized asset.

The Gunners are unwilling to pay such an exorbitant fee for the Englishman and will try to sweeten the deal by including a player in their offer. Chelsea also have their eyes on Toney and are also willing to adopt a similar strategy to get their man.

David Raya was promised No. 1 role, says Ben Jacobs

David Raya was assured of a regular run with the first team when he agreed to join Arsenal this summer, according to transfer insider Ben Jacobs.

The Spanish goalkeeper arrived at the Emirates from Brentford on loan and has usurped Aaron Ramsdale from the No. 1 position. Arteta has maintained that he intends to use both goalkeepers this season.

However, in his column for Caught Offside, Jacobs said that Raya is now the preferred choice between the sticks for the Gunners.

“It is no huge surprise David Raya has taken Aaron Ramsdale’s spot in goal. Mikel Arteta may constantly speak in public about the pair competing on a week-by-week basis, but Raya was told a different story when he joined,” wrote Jacobs.

He continued:

“The Spanish keeper played every game for Brentford last season and wouldn’t have moved without some guarantees he wouldn’t spend much of this season on the bench. The No.1 spot at Arsenal is clearly Raya’s to lose.”

Ramsdale is now linked with an exit from north London in 2024.

Emile Smith Rowe was not in talks to leave this summer

Emile Smith Rowe’s future remains up in the air.

Emile Smith Rowe was never in talks to quit Arsenal this summer, according to acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The English midfielder has dropped down the pecking order at the Emirates recently and is no longer guaranteed game time. Chelsea were among the clubs monitoring the player’s situation with interest in the summer, but he ended up staying at the Emirates.

In his column for Caught Offside, Romano added that the Gunner will decide Smith Rowe’s future in December.

“Interest was always there for Emile Smith Rowe this summer, as he’s a talent, but there was never any negotiation, despite Chelsea links. At the moment, he is not playing much, but it’s too early to say what this means for his future,” wrote Romano.

Romano continued:

“For January, we have to see what they decide in December, as now the message is very clear: Arteta is happy with current squad and wants to focus on the next months with these players. No panic.”

Smith Rowe could be an able deputy to Martin Odegaard for the north London side.