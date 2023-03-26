Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners eyeing PSV man; club confident of Declan Rice deal, and more - March 26, 2023

Arsenal have been firing on all cylinders in the Premier League. Mikel Arteta's team are leading the title race after 28 games, with 22 wins and just three defeats.

Meanwhile, the Gunners are interested in a PSV Eindhoven midfielder. Elsewhere, the north London side are confident of securing the services of Declan Rice. On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on March 26, 2023:

Arsenal eyeing Ibrahim Sangare

Ibrahim Sangare has admirers at the Emirates.

Arsenal are interested in Ibrahim Sangare, according to 90 Min. The Cote d'Ivoire midfielder has been impressive with PSV Eindhoven recently and has registered seven goals and three assists in 37 games across competitions this season. The 25-year-old was linked with a move to the Premier League last summer but ended up signing a new deal with the Eredivisie side.

However, PSV are willing to let him go this summer amid interest from the Premier League. Apart from the Gunners, Sangare also has admirers at Liverpool, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur.

The Blues briefly considered the Ivorian last summer as an alternative to Ajax's Edson Alvarez. Arteta remains interested in midfield reinforcements this summer, and Sangare has emerged as an option. The player has a €37 million release clause in his contract, which could also entice Arsenal.

Gunners confident of Declan Rice deal

Declan Rice is wanted at the Emirates.

Arsenal are confident of securing the services of Declan Rice this summer, according to transfer insider Simon Phillips.

The Gunners are expected to upgrade their midfield at the end of the season, and the Englishman is their preferred target. Rice has been a mainstay in the middle of the park for West Ham United in recent seasons.

However, his contract with the Hammers runs out in the summer of 2024, but he hasn't committed his future to the club yet. Unless Rice signs an extension between before the end of the season, a summer departure looks likely. The Englishman's situation has attracted attention from clubs around the league, with Chelsea also interested in bringing him to Stamford Bridge.

However, speaking to Give Me Sport, Phillips said that Arsenal remain confident of winning the race for his signature this summer.

"A lot can happen in the next two months until the end of the season. That one could go either way, but Arsenal feel like they're in the lead for that at the moment. So, Chelsea might have to turn their attentions elsewhere, which will be to Lavia first and foremost," said Phillips.

Rice has featured 229 times for West Hamacross competitions, registering 12 goals and 13 assists.

Bukayo Saka compared with Robert Pires

Bukayo Saka has been in red-hot form this season.

Journalist Dean Jones has compared Bukayo Saka with Gunners legend Robert Pires.

Saka has been one of the best players at the Emirates this season and has powered the Gunners atop the Premier League. The 21-year-old has amassed 13 goals and ten assists in 38 games across competitions for the north London side this season.

Speaking to Give Me Sport, Jones said that there are a lot of similarities between Saka and Pires.

"Saka has the rawness and unbelievable ability. The way he can turn a game in a second, (Robert) Pires had all of that too. He's cool under pressure, like Pires was. I do think you can make comparisons there," said Jones.

Saka's contract with Arsenal expires in less than 18 months, but he's largely expected to extend his stay at the Emirates.

Poll : 0 votes