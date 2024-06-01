Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners eyeing PSV star; club initiate talks for Youssouf Fofana, and more - June 1, 2024

Arsenal are putting together plans for an eventful summer after finishing second in the Premier League, behind champions Manchester City this season. Mikel Arteta's team will be keen to rope in the right players to help them go all the way next campaign.

Meanwhile, the Gunners are interested in PSV Eindhoven forward Johan Bakayoko. Elsewhere, the north London side are eager to sign Monaco midfielder Youssouf Fofana this summer.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on June 1, 2024:

Arsenal eyeing Johan Bakayoko

Johan Bakayoko

Arsenal have set their sights on Johan Bakayoko, according to Dutch news outlet Het Belang van Limburg.

The Gunners have been heavily reliant on Bukayo Saka this season and want to add more firepower to their attack over the summer. A new striker is on their wishlist, along with a wide forward. Bakayoko, who is a left-footed right winger, has been identified as an option.

The 21-year-old has been in impressive form for PSV Eindhoven this season, registering 14 goals and as many assists in 48 appearances across competitions. His efforts have already earned him admirers at the Emirates.

The north London side have approached the player's camp to discuss a possible move this year. The Belgian is under contract with the Eredivisie champions till 2026.

Gunners initiate talks for Youssouf Fofana

Youssouf Fofana

Arsenal have established contact with Youssouf Fofana's camp to facilitate a move this summer, according to L'Equipe.

The French midfielder has been quite impressive for AS Monaco this season, registering four goals and four assists from 35 games across competitions. Fofana has long been linked with a move to the Premier League, and a transfer could finally materialise this summer.

Arteta is looking for a new midfielder this year to partner Declan Rice. Mohamed Elneny has already said his goodbye, while Thomas Partey's future remains up in the air as well.

Arteta is eyeing reinforcements and has apparently zeroed in on Fofana. The north London side have been in contact with the 25-year-old as they aim to beat the competition for the player. Fofana is capable of carrying out multiple roles in midfield and could be a fine addition to the Gunners squad.

Journalist advises Arsenal to target Ollie Watkins

Ollie Watkins

Journalist Craig Hope has advised Arsenal to sign Ollie Watkins this summer. The English striker has been in inspired form for Aston Villa this season, registering 27 goals and 13 assists in 50 games across competitions. His efforts have turned heads at multiple clubs in the Premier League.

Arteta is expected to sign a new No. 9 this summer, with neither Gabriel Jesus nor Eddie Nketiah managing to convince. The Gunners have been linked with multiple names for the job, including RB Leipzig starlet Benjamin Sesko.

However, on the Back Pages podcast, Hope urged the club to enter the race for Watkins.

“What are they missing? This talks to the previous discussion we’ve just had about a striker, a central striker, and if Arsenal did have one of those this season. They only finished two points behind Manchester City. I think they scored five goals less than Manchester City,” said Hope.

He continued:

“If they’d had that striker, that goalscorer, those extra five goals might just have been the difference between finishing second and finishing first.

"So, while we see Liverpool potentially interested in Ollie Watkins, what price Arsenal entering the race at as well, I know he’d cost a lot of money but you look at that, that is the one position they’re missing.”

Watkins is under contract with the Villans until 2028, so prising him away won't be easy.