Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners eyeing Real Madrid ace, club want Amadou Onana, and more - May 31, 2024

Arsenal are preparing to lay siege to the Premier League title next season, after narrowly missing out this year. Mikel Arteta's team finished second in the league table, two points behind champions Manchester City.

Meanwhile, the Gunners have set their sights on a Real Madrid forward. Elsewhere, the north London side want to sign Amadou Onana this summer.

On that note, let's look at the major Arsenal transfer news from May 31, 2024.

Arsenal eyeing Rodrygo Goes

Rodrygo Goes

Arsenal are interested in prising Rodgygo Goes away from Real Madrid this summer, according to Fichajes.net. The Brazilian forward's future at the Santiago Bernabeu is up in the air amid the impending arrival of Kylian Mbappe. The French superstar is all set to leave Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) as a free agent this summer and it is an open secret that he is joining Los Blancos.

The situation has raised doubts about Rodrygo's involvement in the team next season, with the player admitting in a recent interview that his future remains uncertain. The Gunners are ready to take advantage and prise him away. They believe Rodrygo could operate in tandem with Bukayo Saka in a new-look attack.

Gunners want Amadou Onana

Amadou Onana

Arsenal have set their sights on Amadou Onana, according to HITC. The Gunners are looking for a new midfielder this summer to complement Declan Rice. They have identified Real Sociedad's Martin Zubimendi as their preferred choice for the job.

However, their attempts to convince the Spaniard to move to the Emirates have been futile so far. The north London side have now pulled the plug on their pursuit of the 25-year-old and have set their sights on Onana.

The Belgian has been outstanding for Everton this season, registering three goals and one assist from 37 games across competitions. His efforts have impressed Mikel Arteta, who is now eager to add the player to his kitty.

The Toffees are facing financial problems and are likely to let their prized asset leave this summer for a fee of around £50m. However, there's intense competition for his services, with Manchester United, Barcelona and Newcastle United also hot on his heels.

Mikel Arteta in advanced talks to stay at the Emirates, says Fabrizio Romano

Mikel Arteta

Arsenal are locked in advanced talks with Mikel Arteta regarding a new deal, according to acclaimed journalist Fabrizio Romano. The Spanish manager has done an excellent job at the Emirates, turning his team into one of the best in the Premier League in recent seasons.

Arteta's efforts have apparently earned him admirers at multiple clubs, including Barcelona, although the Catalans have appointed Hansi Flick as their next manager.

In his column for Caught Offside, Romano added that the Spanish manager has never considered leaving the Gunners.

“Arsenal are prepared to enter into advanced conversations with Mikel Arteta and his representatives to extend his contract. Arsenal didn’t want to discuss it during the season, they were waiting for the end of the Premier League, but in private conversations they always made it clear that they wanted to extend his contract,” wrote Romano.

He continued:

“Arsenal want Arteta to be one of the best paid managers in Europe, and to give him new power with the new contract. Despite links with Barcelona, he was never a candidate for the job because he’s super happy at Arsenal, convinced by the project, 100% involved in the planning for the future, and also Edu and all the directors are very happy with Arteta."

He concluded:

“Obviously they want to finally win titles, but credit to everyone involved because the way they are progressing is something very special. Everyone at Arsenal, including the players of course, is very happy with Arteta’s management style, and that’s why the expectation is to continue together, and to reach an agreement soon.”

Arteta's current contract expires at the end of next season.