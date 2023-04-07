Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners eyeing Ridle Baku; Ferland Mendy to cost £52 million, and more - April 7, 2023

Arsenal will be looking to continue their blistering run of form against Liverpool on Sunday (April 9) in the Premier League. Mikel Arteta's team are flying high atop the league, while the Reds are eighth.

Meanwhile, the Gunners are interested in Ridle Baku. Elsewhere, Ferland Mendy is likely to cost around £52 million. On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on April 7, 2023.

Arsenal eyeing Ridle Baku

Ridle Baku has admirers at the Emirates.

Arsenal are interested in Ridle Baku, according to SportBILD via Sport Witness. The German right-back has turned heads with his performances for Wolfsburg this season, registering five goals and one assist in 29 games across competitions. His exploits have turned heads at the Emirates, with the north London side eager to bolster their right-back area this summer.

Ben White has done well in an unconventional role this season, but Arteta is looking for improvements ahead of the new season. Baku is an attacking full-back whose playing style could be a good fit for the Spaniard's tactics.

The 24-year-old is under contract with Wolfsburg till 2025 and is valued at €13 million. However, there's no release clause in his contract, so with RB Leipzig and Villarreal also monitoring the German, he could end up costing more.

Ferland Mendy to cost £52 million

Ferland Mendy could leave the Santiago Bernabeu this summer.

Ferland Mendy is likely to cost £52 million this summer, according to Fichajes via Caught Offside. The French left-back has blown hot and cold at Real Madrid and has also endured fitness issues. Los Blancos are willing to let him go on their terms, and Arsenal are interested.

The Gunners have Oleksandr Zinchenko in the role, with Kieran Tierney covering for the Ukrainian. However, with the Scottish defender likely to depart this summer, Arteta is eyeing reinforcements.

Mendy has popped up on their radar and could be available at the end of the season. However, the north London side could balk at Real Madrid's asking price for the player, given his poor injury record.

Ian Wright backs Gunners to beat Liverpool

Ian Wright is backing his former side to pick up a win at Anfield.

Arsenal legend Ian Wright reckons the Gunners could get the better of Liverpool this weekend.

The two sides clash on Sunday and arrive at the game in contrasting form. While Arteta's men are on a seven-game winning run in the Premier League, the Reds have lost two of their last three.

Speaking on the Wrighty's House podcast, Wright said that his former side have the energy and ability to cause Jugen Klopp's side problems.

"I think Arsenal have the energy and the capabilities to cause Liverpool problems. It’s a question of how long we can sustain it at Anfield because that’s not something we’ve done for a while there," said Wright.

He added:

"Can we sustain the pressure you need so Liverpool don’t go bang, bang, bang? That’s what I’m excited to see. If we can beat them – which I think we can – then I’m starting to get very excited. I’m excited as it is, but these are the huge games in a title race."

The former striker went on to express confidence that Arsenal can secure all three points against Liverpool.

"I think Arsenal can do it. I’m confident Arsenal can do it. It’s so exciting. I can already feel the buzz around that game. With what’s going on at Liverpool, it’s the time to attack them and get them to answer some questions," said Wright.

He continued:

"I know we’re going to have a period in that game where if Liverpool are not at it, we’re probably going to score a couple of goals. That’s what I’m excited about. I like our mentality, and we’ve got to go there and do what we’ve been doing over the past month or so."

The Gunners have won 23 of their 29 games in the league and lost just thrice.

Poll : 0 votes