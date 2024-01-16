Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners eyeing Sacha Boey; Amadou Onana open to Emirates move, and more - January 16, 2024

Arsenal have fallen behind in the Premier League title race and are fourth in the after 20 games, five behind leaders Liverpool (45). Mikel Arteta’s team next face Crystal Palace on Saturday (January 20) at the Emirates in the league.

Meanwhile, the Gunners are interested in Galatasaray full-back Sacha Boey. Elsewhere, Everton midfielder Amadou Onana is willing to join the north London side.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on January 16, 2024:

Arsenal eyeing Sacha Boey

Sacha Boey has admirers at the Emirates.

Arsenal are interested in Sacha Boey, according to Turkish outlet Sabah. The French full-back has enjoyed a steady rise with Galatasaray recently, turning heads at clubs across the continent.

This season, Boey has registered two goals in 29 appearances across competitions. The Gunners are long-term admirers of the 23-year-old and have been linked with him previously.

The right-back remains an area of concern for Arteta, who brought in Jurrien Timber from Ajax for the role last summer. However, the Dutchman ruptured his ACL at the start of the season and remains sidelined for now.

Arteta has deployed Ben White in the role, but Boey could be ideal for the job. The Turkish club are likely to let him leave for €20 million this year.

Amadou Onana open to Emirates move

Amadou Onana is wanted at the Emirates.

Amadou Onana is open to the idea of joining Arsenal, according to transfer insider Ben Jacobs.

The Belgian midfielder has earned rave reviews with his performances for Everton this season. Onana has appeared 22 times across competitions for the Toffees this campaign, registering two goals and one assist.

The Gunners invested heavily in midfield last year, bringing in Declan Rice and Kai Havertz, but are in the market for a long-term replacement for Thomas Partey. The Ghanaian is expected to leave this year, and Onana could be an option to fill his boots.

Recent reports have said that the 22-year-old could be available for a discounted fee due to Everton’s financial troubles. However, Jacobs has rubbished those claims.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jacobs also named Manchester United among the player’s suitors but added that a deal is unlikely this month.

"Everton want to keep hold of Amadou Onana, and if they are to change that stance, they would expect £50million or more. Let's not forget that Everton paid Lille £33million.

"We have seen links with Manchester United and Arsenal, but nothing is advanced, and both sides would be unable to proceed in January at that kind of price even if they wanted to,” said Jacobs.

He continued:

"The idea that Everton will offer a cut-price deal, due to their financial situation, is inaccurate to my understanding. It might be different in the summer, but Onana is not a player Everton want - or plan - to lose mid-season.

"Onana is open to Arsenal, in particular, but I am not aware of anything progressing at this stage."

Onana’s contract with the Merseyside club runs till 2027.

Stuart Pierce advises Gunners to sign Ivan Toney

Ivan Toney is wanted at the Emirates.

Former Manchester City manager Stuart Pierce reckons the Gunners desperately need a player like Ivan Toney.

The English striker’s ban from football due to illegal betting will get over on January 17, and he could leave Brentford this month. Arteta is looking for a new No. 9 this month to help get his faltering title challenge back on track.

Speaking recently to talkSPORT, Pierce said that the 27-year-old has all the qualities to complete Arteta’s team.

“I have seen Arsenal a few times as of the last month, and there has been speculation about Arsenal being interested in him.

"Prior to that, I thought that Toney owes Brentford because he has been away for a long period of time, but the more I watch Arsenal, the more I think Arsenal are so desperate for a centre-forward that has got character and charisma, and I think this kid has,” said Pierce.

He continued:

“I think he has got arrogance as a centre-forward, and I think he could be everything they want. Whether they are going to put money down and what the reaction from Brentford will be will be interesting to see.”

Toney has appeared 124 times across competitions for the Bees, scoring 68 goals and setting up 21.