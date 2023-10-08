Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners eyeing Sacha Boey; club in race for Javi Guerra, and more - October 8, 2023

Arsenal host Manchester City at the Emirates on Sunday (October 8) in the Premier League. Gunners manager Mikel Arteta will be determined to pick up a win to stamp his authority in the league.

Meanwhile, the Gunners are interested in Galatasaray right-back Sacha Boey. Elsewhere, the north London side are in the race to sign Javi Guerra.

On that note, let's take a look at the major Arsenal transfer news from October 8, 2023.

Arsenal eyeing Sacha Boey

Arsenal are interested in Sacha Boey, according to Fotospor. The north London side lack a specialist right-back and have had to use the likes of Ben White or Takehiro Tomiyasu.

Boey has been very impressive for Galatasaray, registering 16 appearances across competitions this season, scoring once. The 23-year-old has displayed abilities that could make him a success at the Emirates.

Boey is equally adept at the back as well as going forward, which makes him a fine fit in Arteta's tactics. However, the Gunners face competition from local rivals Tottenham Hotspur in the race to sign the Frenchman.

Both clubs sent scouts to watch the player in the recent game against Manchester United in midweek in the UEFA Champions League, which Galatasaray won 3-2.

Gunners in fray for Javi Guerra

Arsenal are locked in a battle to sign Javi Guerra, according to Fichajes. The 20-year-old has caught the eye with Valencia this season, amassing three goals and one assist in eight games across competitions.

His efforts have endeared him to the Emirates hierarchy, who are in the market for reinforcements at the middle of the park. The Gunners signed Declan Rice from West Ham United this summer for a club record £107 million but are keen for more reinforcements in midfield.

With Thomas Partey and Mohamed Elneny's future up in the air, Arteta is scouting the market for new faces. Guerra has popped up on his radar, but prising him away won't be easy.

Apart from the north London side, Manchester United, Liverpool and Bayern Munich also have their eyes on the 20-year-old. Real Madrid and Barcelona are monitoring the player as well, so there could be a melee for his services next year.

Guerra also has a €100 million release clause in his contract and won't come cheap.

Arsenal remain interested in Pedro Neto

Pedro Neto is wanted at the Emirates.

Arsenal are among a host of clubs following Pedro Neto, according to acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The Portuguese forward has caught the eye with Wolverhampton Wanderers over the years and has started the new season in good form. Neto had scored one and set up four in seven games across competitions.

The Gunners are expected to further invest in their attack as they look to close the gap with Manchester City. Neto could be a valuable addition to the squad, given his ability to make things happen in the final third.

On his YouTube channel, Romano said that the north London side are long-term admirers of the 23-year-old.

“Things are going to happen in 2024 with Pedro Neto. Wolves were able to say no to proposals in the summer, but between January and summer, let’s see what happens. We will see what happens. In 2024, clubs will arrive," said Romano.

He continued:

"Arsenal wanted Neto a year and a half ago, and they keep tracking the player. They are keeping an eye on Neto, but there are other clubs following the situation.

"There is interest. Things can happen. Clubs know he is very good and probably underrated. Keep an eye on Neto because at the moment nothing is concrete, but Arsenal interest is there, and other clubs are following this fantastic Portuguese winger.”

Neto's arrival could help ease the pressure on Bukayo Saka.